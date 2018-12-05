A little-known ‘no-rush’ shipping option on Amazon rewards Prime members with additional discounts on future purchases — here’s what you need to know

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Shutterstock

Prime members love Amazon‘s free two-day shipping policy, which is undeniably convenient.

However, it might be worth skipping “Two-Day Shipping” and choosing “No-Rush Shipping” instead because you’ll earn instant discounts or future rewards offers.

These rewards offers, exclusive to Prime members, can be redeemed for a variety of goods and services.

If you want to save in the long run and don’t mind waiting just a little longer for your order, go for the No-Rush Shipping option.

When practically anything you need can be sent to you within a couple hours to a couple days, it’s hard not to take advantage of it.

For emergency situations, fast shipping policies definitely come in handy, but sometimes I really don’t need my order right away. Of course it’s satisfying to get it quickly, but at the end of the day, I can survive without it.

If you’re a Prime member and willing to exercise some extra patience, Amazon will reward you accordingly.

At checkout, there’s a shipping option called “Free No-Rush Shipping.” When you choose this option, you’ll receive your order within six business days – and either earn rewards on future purchases or receive discounts immediately.

caption If I choose Free No-Rush Shipping, I can get $5 off my next Prime Now order. source Amazon

All customers are eligible to receive discounts, but only Prime members can receive reward offers, which can be redeemed on millions of items across Amazon.

These rewards are made available after your No-Rush order ships, apply only to the type of items indicated in the offer at checkout, and do have an expiration date. You’ll be able to shop Prime Pantry essentials, the Kindle Store, Prime Video, and more with the rewards you earn. All your available rewards can be viewed in your account.

Most of us live for instant gratification, but in this case, holding out for an extra few days has some worthy long-term benefits. The next time you’re shopping on Amazon and realize you don’t need your order immediately, choose the free No-Rush Shipping option to start earning rewards and discounts.