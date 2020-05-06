Amazon has an FSA/HSA store where you use your pre-tax dollars to shop — here’s everything you need to know, plus 15 items that are surprisingly eligible

source Neutrogena

You probably already know that you can use Amazon to order groceries online and stream TV shows, but you may have overlooked its FSA/HSA store where you can pay with your FSA or HSA cards at checkout.

Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs) and Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) are health benefit accounts that let users contribute a portion of pre-tax money from their salary to an account that covers medical expenses they’d otherwise need to pay for out-of-pocket. It’s also worth noting that HSA funds don’t have an expiration date, though FSA funds do typically expire in December or mid-March.

You can also use some Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) on Amazon, though they all have different eligibility and rules so you’ll want to check with your plan or employer first.

What you can buy in Amazon’s FSA/HSA Store:

Like the rest of Amazon, the FSA and HSA Store has a bevy of products available.

Your HSA/FSA funds can be used to buy everything from traditional medical supplies to personal care items, including blood pressure monitors, condoms, contact lens solution, wet wipes, air purifiers, multivitamins, antacids, band-aids, supplements, and more. You can even buy skincare like Neutrogena’s Ultra Sheer Sunscreen and Blistex lip balm. The shop also recently added tampons (newly covered as part of 2020’s CARES act) and over-the-counter medications like Tylenol.

Categories available to shop from:

You can find the full list here.

If you’re using an FSA plan, make sure to order so that the item is shipped before your funds expire; Amazon only charges your card once the item is shipped. If you place an order and your funds expire before it ships, you’ll be out of luck. And, should you need to return something, your refund will go back to your HSA/FSA card.

We’ve also rounded up a few of the items you might be surprised to know you could be purchasing with your HSA/FSA funds, like cult-favorite sunscreens and acne treatments, which you’ll find below.

15 unexpected products you can buy with your FSA/HSA money on Amazon:

La Roche-Posay Anthelios SX Daily Face Moisturizer Cream, SPF 15

La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios Face Moisturizer includes broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection and is safe for sensitive skin. It’s supposed to deliver 24-hour hydration, it can be worn underneath makeup, and it contains Mexoryl SX – the only new sun filter to be approved by the FDA in the last 20 years. It’s also one of the sunscreens most frequently recommended to us by dermatologists. You can find it in SPF 60 too.

Clean & Clear Essentials Dual Action Facial Moisturizer with Salicylic Acid

Clean & Clear’s Dual Action face moisturizer is both a moisturizer and acne treatment. It’s oil-free and includes salicylic acid to help treat and prevent pimples.

Playtex Sport Tampons with Flex-Fit Technology

Tampons are newly eligible for HSA/FSA funds. These Playtex Sport tampons have a comfortable, contoured applicator, and come with 25 regular and 25 super options.

Biotrue Contact Lens Solution for Soft Contact Lenses

Biotrue’s contact lens solution claims to match the pH of healthy tears and hydrate contacts for up to 20 hours.

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Water Resistant and Non-Greasy Sunscreen Lotion with Broad Spectrum SPF 100+

Neutrogena’s Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch sunscreen is noncomedogenic, lightweight, and water-resistant. It contains SPF 100+, and dries down quickly without leaving a greasy residue.

Blistex Medicated Lip Balm SPF 15

This includes three medicated Blistex lip balms that seal in moisture on chapped lips and contain SPF 15 to protect against sunburns.

Neutrogena Sport Face Oil-Free Lotion Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF 70+

Neutrogena’s Sport Face is waterproof and sweatproof and ideal for sport activity. It includes SPF 70 for broad-spectrum skin protection. It’s also oil-free, non-greasy, and noncomedogenic.

CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen with SPF 30

CeraVe’s lightweight Tinted Suncreen has SPF 30 and includes what the company describes as a “universal tint for all skin tones” that imparts a healthy glow and offsets the white-cast that’s traditionally expected from mineral sunscreens. Three essential ceramides in the formula help to restore the skin’s natural barrier.

Neutrogena Rapid Clear Stubborn Acne Spot Treatment Gel

Neutrogena’s Rapid Clear acne spot treatment includes 10% benzoyl peroxide acne medication to help prevent and treat acne. You can apply a thin layer one to three times daily.

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Medicated Gel Acne Face Wash

The Effaclar is an oil- and fragrance-free medicated acne face wash with 2% salicylic acid. It targets excess oil and helps clear breakouts. An exclusive micro-exfoliating Lipo-Hydroxy Acid (LHA) helps target oily areas on the skin’s surface and remove debris and dirt from cells.

Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Face Scrub with Salicylic Acid

Neutrogena’s breakout face wash includes salicylic acid to clean and deeply exfoliate the pores to prevent and treat acne. It also contains exfoliants that dissolve dirt, oil, and other impurities to unclog pores and better deliver the salicylic acid.

EltaMD UV Sport Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 50

EltaMD is another frequently recommended sunscreen brand by dermatologists, and its UV Sport Suncreen is a good option for outdoor activities. It’s water-resistant and a full-body zinc oxide sunscreen with broad-spectrum coverage.

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25

Jack Black lip balm provides broad-spectrum sun protection and offsets windburn and extreme temperatures with antioxidants like vitamin E, green tea, and natural emollients.

Supergoop! Everyday Play SPF 50 Lotion

Cult-favorite brand Supergoop! is also HSA/FSA eligible on Amazon, including its popular water- and sweat-resistant body and face sunscreen. The formula is lightweight, provides broad-spectrum coverage of SPF 50, and is fast-absorbing. You can also pick it up in a bigger size here.

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

Supergoop!’s Unseen Sunscreen provides SPF 40 protection against UVA, UVB, infrared, and blue light, and aims to be so invisible, weightless, and free from any white cast that it can be used as a grippy primer under makeup.