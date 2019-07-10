A worker fell to their death while working on an unfinished Amazon fulfillment center in Wisconsin

caption The worker was pronounced dead at the hospital. source WISN 12 News/Youtube

A worker died in an accident at an under-construction Amazon fulfillment center in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, on Wednesday.

Oak Creek police released a statement saying the victim was “operating a piece of equipment on an upper floor” when they “drove the equipment out of an open window area.”

The statement added that OSHA has opened an investigation into the incident.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A worker has died after falling an estimated 30 to 40 feet from an under-construction Amazon fulfillment center in Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

The Oak Creek police department posted a statement about the incident on Facebook, saying they received a report of an industrial accident at 10:09 a.m. on Wednesday.

“The caller reported that an individual operating a piece of equipment on an upper floor drove the equipment out of an open window area,” the statement said.

Read more: A federal court just ordered the pilots who fly your Amazon Prime packages to stop ‘excessively’ calling in sick and refusing to work overtime

caption An Amazon fulfillment center is being built in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. source Google Maps

The city’s fire department transported the victim to Froedtert Hospital – an approximately 23-minute drive from the construction site, according to Google Maps – where the individual was pronounced dead.

The name of the victim has not been released, as the individual’s next-of-kin have not yet been notified.

The police statement added that investigators from the Milwaukee County DA’s office and OSHA will join the investigation into the incident.

“This was a very sad incident,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement to Business Insider. “But as the investigation is still ongoing and the site is not yet operational, questions are better answered by the owner of the site.”

An Oak Creek police dispatcher told Business Insider that the department has nothing further to add at this time.

The Journal Sentinel reported that the Oak Creek fulfillment center will employ 1,500 full-time workers. It is set to open in 2020.

Got tips? Email acain@businessinsider.com.