Amazon has a ton of gaming deals happening today — here are the ones most worth your time

Amazon has rolled out “12 Days of Deals” to deliver discounts on items from one category per day until December 13.

Today’s deals are all about gaming with a focus on PC hardware and accessories. Among the deals, you’ll find a $70 discount on the Oculus Rift VR headset, $120 discount on a 34-inch Alienware monitor, and $50 off a totally beefed up iBUYPOWER desktop computer.

You can find everything that’s on sale here, but we rounded up the 15 best deals below to help save you time. These deals are all going to expire in a few hours, so if you see something you like, act now.

The standout deal is a $70 discount on the Oculus Rift, one of the most popular and high-end virtual reality headsets. You’ll need to connect it to a pretty powerful computer in order to play games smoothly, but if you’re a serious PC gamer who’s curious about VR, don’t let this deal pass you by.

Although this sale is mostly about PC hardware, it also includes a few special edition PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch games for up to $30 off. If you’re looking for a console hardware deal, the best I could find is a $50 discount on an Xbox One X bundled with Fallout 76. It’s not a part of the “12 Days of Deals,” but it’s a sold discount nonetheless.

If you’re shopping for a gamer, any of the hardware, accessories, or games below would make great gifts. But remember, because they’re all part of a “deal of the day,” they’re only going to be available for a few more hours. If something catches your eye, you should act sooner than later.

The best gaming hardware deals

The best gaming accessory deals

The best game deals

