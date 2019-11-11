22 clever gift ideas for your boyfriend — all available on Amazon

source Amazon

Finding a great gift for your boyfriend isn’t always easy, especially not if it’s a new relationship.

If you’d appreciate a shopping list of solid, tried-and-true gifts that don’t require you to leave Amazon, you can find one from the 20+ options below.

The holidays are both great and terrible. The former, because they’re an opportunity to make the lives of your loved ones a little better, and the latter, because that knowledge can put pressure on you during an already hectic time of the year.

A water bottle that keeps his drinks hot for up to 12 hours straight

source Amazon

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Water Bottle, $44.95 (prices vary based on size)

Hydro Flask has become a cult favorite thanks to water bottles that keep cold drinks cold up to 24 hours and hot drinks hot for up to 12 hours.

The best travel wallet you can buy

source Bellroy

Bellroy is one of our favorite brands for men’s wallets and they make the best men’s travel wallet you can buy. It’s designed around the size of a passport, and it holds everything in designated sections: travel documents, money, cards, passport, and a pen just in case. An RFID blocking material protects cards and passports from being skimmed.

Really nice new sheets from a popular online startup

source Amazon

We recommend Brooklinen often, and for good reason. We think they make the best high-end sheets at the best price, and most of the Insider Picks team sleeps with Brooklinen on their own beds. Pick up the Luxe Sateen Set in a classic color and prepare for tougher mornings getting out of bed.

A leather dopp kit that will age gracefully

source Leatherology

Leatherology is a startup we recommend for its affordable high-end leather goods, and you can shop it directly from Amazon now. This particular leather toiletry bag comes in a handful of classic colors and has compartments for pretty much everything. It’s the sort of gift that they’ll wind up using often, and that’ll age well with them.

Smart outlets that let him control devices from the couch or his phone

source Avery Hartmans

Amazon’s Smart Plug lets you control devices and appliances remotely or with your voice. He’ll be able to schedule lights and appliances to turn off or on through an app or tell his Alexa-enabled speaker to do it for him, so there’s no need to get up off the couch before movie night begins.

Truly wireless and waterproof sport earbuds

source Amazon

Jaybird makes some of the most trusted wireless headphones, and we think its Vista earbuds are the best version yet. They’re sweatproof and waterproof, and a quick charge of five minutes translates to an hour of play time. Fully charged, he’ll have six hours of audio play and, with the case, an additional 10 hours.

The best pressure cooker you can buy

source Amazon

The Instant Pot is another cult-favorite product that’s worth its hype. It combines seven kitchen appliances into one, from a rice cooker to a steamer. It makes weekday meals easier and helps maximize space. We’ve also ranked it the best pressure cooker you can buy.

An assorted pack of fun, colorful socks to dress up a professional wardrobe

source Happy Socks

Happy Socks is another startup we like that you can find on Amazon. The company makes fun, multi-colored socks that are an easy way to add some color into a professional wardrobe.

50 years of iconic photos and articles from “Rolling Stone”

source Amazon

If he’s into music, this coffee table book from “Rolling Stone” is a good candidate for something he’ll love to own but would probably never buy for himself. It distills the last 50 years of music journalism and cultural criticism into one volume with plenty of pictures from the 1960s to now.

The best travel pillow he can get

source Trtl

Whether he’s constantly traveling or just values good sleep above all else, Trtl is the way to go if you’re looking for the best travel pillow. A soft, lightweight fleece is wrapped around a plastic neck support on one side, so you can rest it on either shoulder or your chest to keep your head in a comfortable position. We also highly recommend the newest version, Trtl Pillow Plus ($59.99).

A weighted blanket for better sleep

source YnM

YnM’s weighted blanket is an affordable loophole in a relatively pricey category, and it’s one of the more breathable versions out there. The idea is that weighted blankets create more restful sleep and can help decrease anxiety by creating the sort of comforting pressure used when swaddling babies or in thunder jackets for dogs. Pick up one that’s about 10% of his body weight. You can find a full review here.

Bose’s cult-favorite noise-canceling headphones with great sound

source Business Insider/Jeff Dunn

If you’re looking for one of the most useful high-end gifts you can give, this is a good place to start. Bose QuietComfort headphones have earned their reputation among audiophiles for their noise-cancellation and balanced audio performance. They’re also Alexa-enabled for voice access to music and information.

An Echo Dot smart speaker

source Amazon

The Echo Dot is Amazon’s most popular smart speaker precisely because of its small size and thousands of Alexa skills. He can hook up other smart devices to it, play music, ask it for information like the weather or news, and set alarms.

A streaming media player

source Roku

Turn a dumb TV into a smart one with a streaming stick that provides access to services like Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Now, Showtime, Sling TV, and more.

LEGO’s NASA Model Rocket

source LEGO

Is he into NASA, or LEGOs, or any excuse to spend hours building a model (or adult toy)? Congratulations, your gifting journey ends here.

Lavish shaving cream

source Amazon

Sometimes personal upkeep is the only ritual we have that’s just about us, and a little upgrade to daily grooming can make an outsized impact. The Art of Shaving makes a luxurious cream that softens the beard for a close, comfortable shave that protects the skin from razor burn. Even if he wouldn’t buy it for himself, he’ll probably like using this.

A cute food-related card

source Amazon

Say it with food. Maybe also pick up tacos.

Great soaps that support active-duty military members and veterans

source Amazon

Duke Cannon makes military-inspired grooming products that go beyond gimmicky. We actually really like using them, and the company supports active-duty military members and veterans by donating 5% of its net profits to causes that benefit them. In the past, that’s included K9s for Warriors and Fisher House. While we stand by the products and the mission, the branding can be pretty heavily macho and a little off-putting for some. If that’s not on-brand for your boyfriend, skip it.

Leather touchscreen gloves

source Amazon

Sleek and functional leather touchscreen gloves will let him use devices in the bitter cold. Plus, this pair has touchscreen tech in all ten fingers and palm rather than a couple of fingers on each hand.

A powerful portable phone charger

source Amazon

It may not be the most surprising gift, but it’s definitely one of the most convenient and useful. If he’s always leaving the house with a half-dead phone or has the sort of long days that outlast a single charge, this will keep him with backup on commutes or travel. We ranked this one the best portable charger iPhone users can buy.

A beer-brewing kit he can use to make his own beer

source Amazon

This is one of the highest-rated home brewing kits under $50 on Amazon, and it comes with all the essentials. The equipment is also reusable, so if he enjoys using it, he can brew another batch later on.

Bluetooth Tiles that help him locate missing items

source Tile

If he’s been known to lose his keys, wallet, or other important belongings, Tile may be his favorite gift of the year. He can use a smartphone to ring his wallet or keys if they’re within 400 feet.

