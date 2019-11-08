21 gifts for teen girls

source Beats

source Beats

Buying gifts for teen girls doesn’t have to be difficult, and it doesn’t even have to send you to multiple sites.

Using my own teenage sisters as inspiration, I’ve picked 21 gifts from Amazon that range in interests and budgets.

Buying gifts for teen girls can be a daunting task, and that’s probably why so many of them end up with seven identical lip balms from different relatives every year.

But getting a thoughtful, fun, and useful gift can be easy. In fact, it doesn’t even require you to leave Amazon. Below, I’ve rounded up 21 gift ideas for teen girls in your life that you can find there. As someone who was once a teen girl, and who has teen sisters, I feel confident in saying this is a good jumping-off point.

Shop the best gifts for teen girls:

A cool new Popsocket

source PopSockets

Popsockets, beyond making it easier to hold or prop up their phone, are a great way to add personality to the tech they use every day.

The complete works of Jane Austen

source Amazon

Jane Austen deserves her spot in the Mount Rushmore of authors – and she has a particular talent for speaking to teens about the humor, nuances, and absurdity of navigating life and love. If you’re looking to get books that she can enjoy now and again in ten years, Austen is one of the best picks possible.

A hair towel that cuts down on drying time

source Aquis

This hair towel can cut in half the amount of time it takes for hair to dry. It also helps protect the hair during its weakened state while wet. If they’ve ever fought frizzy hair, this and a silk pillowcase may be especially thoughtful gifts.

A personalized zodiac necklace

source Etsy

Zodiac signs have become increasingly popular in recent years, as has the mainstream interest in horoscopes and astrological personality types. If they’re into the topic, or you just want to find a small way of personalizing an affordable gift, pick up a gold-dipped zodiac necklace that they can wear with anything.

An Echo Dot with a clock

source Amazon

The Echo Dot is popular on Amazon for a few reasons, and one is how compact it is. They can stack it on top of a pile of books or on their nightstand, use it as a speaker or an alarm clock, and get access to all the capabilities of Alexa (weather updates, recipes, music, news, connections to other smart devices). It also has a decent speaker.

An instant camera and some film

source Fujifilm Instax North America/Instagram

Maybe because it’s now possible to document and curate everything just-so online, but the spontaneity and authenticity of instant cameras have experienced a rise in popularity in recent years. If it’s a comfortable purchase, they’ll probably get a lot of use out of the $70-something camera. It comes in fun colors, and they can hang the pictures up around their room. Pick up some film so they can get started right away.

The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

source Amazon

Whether she saw the Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary (which this was featured in), considers RBG amongst her favorite celebrities, or she may appreciate a keepsake that focuses on an empowered woman in history, this is a great gift that combines fun, creativity, and education.

A powerful portable charger

source Amazon

Anyone with a phone can see the convenience of an external battery, and this one happens to be our pick for the best portable charger iPhone users can buy. Beyond convenience, it’s also good for safety when she’s out and about with friends or traveling.

The sequel novel of “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

source Amazon

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, the cultural phenomenon of the book-turned-Netflix-movie “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” has probably touched your life. If they’ve seen the movie and already read the first book, this is the sequel. It’s also being turned into a Netflix movie.

A bunch of Korean sheet masks

source Amazon

Few things are as fun as lounging around with a decadent sheet mask slapped across your face. It’s also an affordable gift that gives outsized fun to the recipient, and a great addition to sleepovers with friends.

Really nice new bedding

source Amazon

We recommend Brooklinen often, and for good reason. We think they make the best high-end sheets at the best price, and most of the Insider Picks team sleeps with Brooklinen on their own beds. If she may appreciate a more grown-up gift, this is a good one.

Hanging glass terrariums for their room

source Amazon

A living green thing is nice in any space, especially in the form of a pretty hanging terrarium like this. The set includes three types: a water drop, diamond, and triangle shape. Plus, you can help her hang them in her room.

A projector the size of a soda can

source Amazon

Anker’s Nebula Capsule is tiny but mighty. It’s the size of a soda can, weighs only one pound, and has a quiet and continuous playtime of four hours. It’ll take movie nights up a notch, and they can take it with them on trips easily. Find a full review here.

A US Women’s National Soccer Team shirt

source Amazon

The United States women’s national soccer team is the most successful team in women’s soccer in the world. In 2019, they made waves for earning their fourth FIFA Women’s World Cup title and for putting pressure on US Soccer to support equal pay. Whether she’s into sports, the USWNT, or feels invested in the fight for equal pay, this is a great option.

Wireless headphones with up to 40 hours of battery life

source Beats

Beats Solo3 headphones are good for zoning out to music, studying, and blocking out the noise on family road trips. They have good sound, up to 40 hours of battery life, and five minutes of charging equals three hours of playback.

A facial cleansing device that removes 99.5% of dirt

source Amazon

Foreo’s cult-favorite Luna 2 cleansing device gently and effectively cleans with thin, antimicrobial silicone touchpoints, and claims to remove 99.5% of dirt and makeup residue without irritating the skin. Plus, it’s waterproof and the battery life lasts for a few months per charge. Find a full review from a female reporter and a male reporter here.

A fluffy, eco-friendly comforter

source Buffy

Buffy is an eco-friendly startup that makes fluffy, cruelty-free comforters. The Cloud is made from a cool-to-the-touch eucalyptus fabric that’s even softer than cotton, and the comforter is made from 50 recycled bottles. Find a full review of the comforter here.

String lights with clips for pictures

source Amazon

Perfect for creating the archetypal teen room that’s most often seen in Netflix movies and old Taylor Swift music videos, these photo-clip string lights use warm light to illuminate Polaroids or other memorabilia.

An audiobook membership

source Amazon

If they love to read, or you’re trying to get them to love to read, a gift subscription to Audible is a great idea. They’ll get three free titles for each month they’re a member (one audiobook and two Audible Originals), and 30% off any additional audiobooks they buy. They can listen and read anywhere and anytime using the free app.

More than 40 satin scrunchies

source Amazon

Scrunchies are having a moment. If you want to get something particularly on-trend, you may want to look into gifting a few. This set comes with a whopping 46 colors in satin that won’t leave kinks in their hair.

A streaming media player

source Amazon

Bringing Alexa skills and the experience of Hulu, Prime Video, HBO, ESPN, Netflix, Youtube, Sling, CBS, and more to their TV is an especially useful gift they’ll never tire of.