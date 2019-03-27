Amazon is giving away free tickets to Coachella — here’s how to win them

caption Amazon Lockers at Coachella. source Business Wire

Amazon is offering a chance for free tickets to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, known simply as Coachella.

Users can use social media to enter through the contest on both Twitter and Instagram.

Amazon is launching a major marketing push coordinating with actor Vanessa Hudgens on a Coachella-themed shop.

Things associated with Coachella: Feathered headdresses, a giant Ferris wheel, Beyonce, Amazon?

The e-commerce giant is giving away free tickets to the music and arts festival known as Coachella. One winner will receive two VIP passes to the festival, as well as a $3,000 Visa gift card to cover travel and accommodations.

The estimated value of the whole package is $4,998, Amazon says. The annual music and arts festival takes place from April 12 to 14, and April 19 to 21 in California.

To enter, Amazon is asking for a social media post on either Twitter or Instagram. For Twitter, post a photo “showing you with an Amazon Locker” and use the hashtags #AmazonLocker, #Coachella2019 and #Giveaway. Users can also submit with just the hashtags, and no photo.

For Instagram, the same hashtag is required, but with “a photo showing how you treat yourself.”

Amazon is going all out on marketing for this year’s Coachella. It’s created an entire shop just for items that Coachella goers might like to purchase, like sunscreen, feather earrings, or Pedialyte, and have sent to the on-site Amazon Locker. Users can order ahead to have it sent to the locker, or order on site on April 11 for things they needed but forgot.

“We want customers to make the most out of their weekend at Coachella,” said Patrick Supanc, Amazon’s Worldwide Director of Lockers and Pickup, in a statement. “Bringing the convenience of Amazon Lockers to Coachella will help customers focus on their experience instead of worrying about forgetting something at home or having to carry it in with them.”

Amazon also worked with Vanessa Hudgens to curate a small collection of items available to be sent to the lockers.

Amazon Lockers work just like sending an item to a regular address, but will wait there until customers are ready to pick it up for a limited time. Customers use a barcode that the locker scans to open.