Amazon is taping up windows and hiring security to keep its ‘Lord of the Rings’ series secret

caption Head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke. source REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Amazon Studios’ boss told the Hollywood Reporter about the steps it is taking to keep its “Lord of the Rings” series secret.

She said the show’s writers are being kept in a secure room with no natural light in order to prevent leaks.

Amazon announced it was turning JRR Tolkien’s fantasy epic into a TV series in late 2017.

Amazon Studios boss Jennifer Salke has revealed that the firm is going to extraordinary lengths to keep its “Lord of the Rings” series under wraps.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she said the show’s writers are being kept in a secure room with no natural light in order to prevent leaks. She said:

“There’s a fantastic writers room working under lock and key. They’re already generating really exciting material. They’re down in Santa Monica. You have to go through such clearance, and they have all their windows taped closed. And there’s a security guard that sits outside, and you have to have a fingerprint to get in there, because their whole board is up on a thing of the whole season.”

Salke also said that Tolkein’s descendants are going to spend some time with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

“His daughters and the grandchildren, they’re coming to New York, and Jeff Bezos, me, Jeff Blackburn, a team of us are going and they’ve invited us to a dinner and see some art, some creative work that they haven’t shown the world yet,” she said.

Amazon revealed it had bought the rights to adapt JRR Tolkien’s fantasy epic into a multi-season TV series in November 2017. The company announced in July last year that it had selected writing duo, JD Payne and Patrick McKay, to head up the project.

Now Amazon seems to be starting the process of ramping up the hype, as on Friday it released an interactive map of Middle Earth.