The 21 most valuable tech brands in America in 2018

By
Myelle Lansat, Business Insider US
-
Google was ranked No. 1 in 2017, but moved down in 2018.

Google was ranked No. 1 in 2017, but moved down in 2018.
Uladzik Kryhin/Shutterstock

  • Amazon, Apple, and Google are the most valued tech brands, according to Americans.
  • Brand Finance, a brand consultancy firm, released their ranking of the most valuable brands in America in 2018.
  • The firm looks at marketing investment, stakeholder investment, and business performance to help it measure how much each brand contributes to the company.
  • Tech companies hold five of the top 10 spots on the most valuable brands US list.

Americans love Amazon, Apple, and Google.

The tech industry dominated this year’s Brand Finance US 500, an annual report on the world’s most valuable American brands. Tech companies claimed five out of the top 10 spots and the industry accounts for $977 billion – about 30% – of the total brand value of the companies on the list.

Below, we highlight the top 21 tech companies by brand value, which is measured by enterprise value, branded business value, and brand contribution. We’ve also included the brand value change between 2017 and 2018, and each company’s rank on the overall most valuable brands list.

The brands included on this list shouldn’t shock you, but where they rank compared to their competitors may. Scroll through to see which tech brands made the list and how much they are worth in 2018.

21. Qualcomm

source
Kobby Dagan/Shutterstock

Brand value in 2018: $6.8 billion

Percent change from 2017: 0%

Overall rank: 97

20. Western Digital

source
drserg/Shutterstock

Brand value in 2018: $7.5 billion

Percent change frm 2017: +24%

Overall Rank: 87

19. eBay

Brand value in 2018: $8.1 billion

Percent change from 2017: +7%

Overall rank: 76

18. Adobe

Brand value in 2018: $8.2 billion

Percent change from 2017: +53%

Overall rank: 75

17. HPE

Brand value in 2018: $8.3 billion

Percent change from 2017: -8%

Overall rank: 73

16. 3M

Brand value in 2018: $8.4 billion

Percent change from 2017: +44%

Overall rank: 71

15. HP

Brand value in 2018: $8.7 billion

Percent change from 2017: +15%

Overall rank: 69

14. booking.com

source
Andrey Solovev/Shutterstock

Brand value in 2018: $9.1 billion

Percent change from 2017: +22%

Overall rank: 64

13. NETFLIX

source
Beto Chagas/Shutterstock

Brand value in 2018: $10 billion

Percent change from 2017: +33%

Overall rank: 59

12. Dell

source
Sergiy Palamarchuk/Shutterstock

Brand value in 2018: $16 billion

Percent change from 2017: -10%

Overall rank: 43

11. Uber

source
Tero Vesalainen/Shutterstock

Brand value in 2018: $16 billion

Percent change from 2017: +14%

Overall rank: 42

10. Cisco

source
Tinxi/Shutterstock

Brand value in 2018: $19 billion

Percent change from 2017: -6%

Overall rank: 33

9. Intel

Brand value in 2018: $22 billion

Percent change from 2017: +8%

Overall rank: 26

8. YouTube

source
Ink Drop/Shutterstock

Brand value in 2018: $25 billion

Percent change from 2017: +114%

Overall rank: 23

7. Oracle

source
drserg/Shutterstock

Brand value in 2018: $29 billion

Percent change from 2017: +15%

Overall rank: 20

6. IBM

Brand value in 2018: $32 billion

Percent change from 2017: -10%

Overall rank: 14

5. Microsoft

Brand value in 2018: $81 billion

Percent change from 2017: +6%

Overall rank: 6

4. Facebook

Brand value in 2018: $89 billion

Percent change from 2017: +45%

Overall rank: 4

3. Google

Brand value in 2018: $120 billion

Percent change from 2017: +10%

Overall rank: 3

2. Apple

Brand value in 2018: $146 billion

Percent change from 2017: +37%

Overall rank: 2

1. Amazon

source
VDB Photos/Shutterstock

Brand Value in 2018: $150 billion

Percent change from 2017: +42%

Overall rank: 1