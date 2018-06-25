The 21 most valuable tech brands in America in 2018

- source
- Amazon, Apple, and Google are the most valued tech brands, according to Americans.
- Brand Finance, a brand consultancy firm, released their ranking of the most valuable brands in America in 2018.
- The firm looks at marketing investment, stakeholder investment, and business performance to help it measure how much each brand contributes to the company.
- Tech companies hold five of the top 10 spots on the most valuable brands US list.
Americans love Amazon, Apple, and Google.
The tech industry dominated this year’s Brand Finance US 500, an annual report on the world’s most valuable American brands. Tech companies claimed five out of the top 10 spots and the industry accounts for $977 billion – about 30% – of the total brand value of the companies on the list.
Below, we highlight the top 21 tech companies by brand value, which is measured by enterprise value, branded business value, and brand contribution. We’ve also included the brand value change between 2017 and 2018, and each company’s rank on the overall most valuable brands list.
The brands included on this list shouldn’t shock you, but where they rank compared to their competitors may. Scroll through to see which tech brands made the list and how much they are worth in 2018.
21. Qualcomm
Brand value in 2018: $6.8 billion
Percent change from 2017: 0%
Overall rank: 97
20. Western Digital
Brand value in 2018: $7.5 billion
Percent change frm 2017: +24%
Overall Rank: 87
19. eBay
Brand value in 2018: $8.1 billion
Percent change from 2017: +7%
Overall rank: 76
18. Adobe
Brand value in 2018: $8.2 billion
Percent change from 2017: +53%
Overall rank: 75
17. HPE
Brand value in 2018: $8.3 billion
Percent change from 2017: -8%
Overall rank: 73
16. 3M
Brand value in 2018: $8.4 billion
Percent change from 2017: +44%
Overall rank: 71
15. HP
Brand value in 2018: $8.7 billion
Percent change from 2017: +15%
Overall rank: 69
14. booking.com
Brand value in 2018: $9.1 billion
Percent change from 2017: +22%
Overall rank: 64
13. NETFLIX
Brand value in 2018: $10 billion
Percent change from 2017: +33%
Overall rank: 59
12. Dell
Brand value in 2018: $16 billion
Percent change from 2017: -10%
Overall rank: 43
11. Uber
Brand value in 2018: $16 billion
Percent change from 2017: +14%
Overall rank: 42
10. Cisco
Brand value in 2018: $19 billion
Percent change from 2017: -6%
Overall rank: 33
9. Intel
Brand value in 2018: $22 billion
Percent change from 2017: +8%
Overall rank: 26
8. YouTube
Brand value in 2018: $25 billion
Percent change from 2017: +114%
Overall rank: 23
7. Oracle
Brand value in 2018: $29 billion
Percent change from 2017: +15%
Overall rank: 20
6. IBM
Brand value in 2018: $32 billion
Percent change from 2017: -10%
Overall rank: 14
5. Microsoft
Brand value in 2018: $81 billion
Percent change from 2017: +6%
Overall rank: 6
4. Facebook
Brand value in 2018: $89 billion
Percent change from 2017: +45%
Overall rank: 4
3. Google
Brand value in 2018: $120 billion
Percent change from 2017: +10%
Overall rank: 3
2. Apple
Brand value in 2018: $146 billion
Percent change from 2017: +37%
Overall rank: 2
1. Amazon
Brand Value in 2018: $150 billion
Percent change from 2017: +42%
Overall rank: 1