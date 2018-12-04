24 unique and Prime-eligible gifts from Amazon’s Etsy-like marketplace

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Unique gifts come in many forms: subscription boxes and services, products that give back, and something that comes from a brand they may not have heard of before. Handcrafted gifts carry a similar special weight to them, though coming up with one yourself isn’t easy if you lack the creativity or hand-eye coordination required to make them.
Luckily, sites like Amazon Handmade or Etsy let you find thousands of talented artisans who can help you out, no matter what niche interest you’re looking for.
One downside of buying from these independent makers is that shipping and fulfillment processes can be inconsistent or slower than you’d like.
That’s why we really appreciate Amazon Handmade and its convenient shipping policies. More than 50,000 goods on Amazon Handmade are Prime-eligible, which means Prime members can enjoy reliable, free two-day shipping and avoid that terrible sinking feeling you get when you realize you’ve ordered your gifts too late.
While we don’t encourage procrastinating on your gift shopping, we’ll at least grant you this safety net collection of 24 unique gifts that will arrive in two days.
A clever bookmark that will really catch their attention
MyBookmark Wicked Witch Bookmark, $22.50, available at Amazon
A cheese tray made from a melted-down wine bottle
Mitchell Glassworks Cheese Tray, $28.95, available at Amazon
A carefully crafted rattle and teething toy
A full-grain leather notebook cover with a pen holder and card slots
Coal Creek Leather Notebook Cover, $39, available at Amazon
An adorable pair of plush sloths
A funny sticker that brings magic to the most unexpected places
A necklace for honey or bee enthusiasts
A compact mirror for someone who spends a lot of time at the library
‘Lumps of coal’ that are actually soaps made from activated charcoal and tea tree oil
A laser-cut wooden ornament
A soft, ethically made alpaca fleece throw
A set that introduces them to pointed pen calligraphy
A luxurious waxes canvas and leather toiletry bag
Simple gold-plated earrings
A cute hand-stamped appetizer fork
An apron for UK enthusiasts that celebrates the holiday season
Stained glass flowers that will last longer than the real thing
A cool lamp made from a 1950s film camera
A charm bracelet that shows off their love for travel
Beautiful prints to hang in their kitchen or dining room
A candle George R.R. Martin would approve of
A comfortable pet bed adorned with pugs
A Zelda-themed microfiber cover to clean and protect their Nintendo Switch
A kitchen towel that bakers will love
