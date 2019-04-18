21 unique and interesting Mother’s Day gifts from Amazon Handmade

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

If you’re looking for a way to treat your mom this Mother’s Day, a handmade gift is one great way to do it.

If you’re not quite crafty enough to make something yourself, Amazon Handmade has a great selection of artisanal goods that feel special enough for a Mother’s Day gift.

There are plenty of ways to show mom you love and appreciate her, and showering her with some sweet gifts is just one way to make sure she’s taken care of this Mother’s Day.

The good news is that you don’t have to spend a fortune to find a special gift that she’ll love. We scoped out Amazon Handmade – Amazon’s destination for handcrafted goods – to find a set of unique, handmade gifts Mom will love.

Keep reading to find our selection of 21 Amazon Handmade products that make great Mother’s Day gifts:

A relaxing spa set

A lavender candle, soap, lip balm, body butter, and bath soak are the perfect ingredients for a well-deserved at-home spa day.

A dainty initial necklace

Whether you choose to use her initials, her children’s initials, her name, or some other combination, this necklace will quickly make it’s way into her everyday rotation.

A refreshing, hand-poured candle

Candles are one of the most classic gifts around, but that doesn’t mean they’re not special. This one is hand-poured and boasts a uniquely refreshing aroma of grapefruit and mangosteen.

A pretty porcelain vase

This beautiful porcelain vase is the perfect addition to any room. Add a fresh flower, or a few, to complete the gift.

A rustic cutting board

Hors d’oeuvres look undeniably more interesting when served on this natural, grainy cutting board.

A moisturizing facial serum

A moisturizing facial serum loaded with natural vitamins and antioxidants is the perfect way to treat her skin to some TLC.

A set of pretty prints for the kitchen

Even if she doesn’t have the greenest thumb, you can help add some life to her kitchen with these vibrant prints of some garden herbs.

A funky clutch

Help her show off her spunky style with this one-of-a-kind clutch, boasting a rainbow of colorful fringe.

A customized pillow case

Home is where the heart is, as they say. This pillowcase, customized with the shape and coordinates of the place she calls home, are a simple way to add a personalized touch to her reading chair or living room nook.

A delicate stacking ring

From afar, these look like simple gold bands, but up close they reveal little, personalized engravings. Get her a few bands engraved with the names of her kids, siblings, or any other words with special meanings that she can stack for a simple, but really unique look.

A set of punny tea towels

If she doesn’t take herself too seriously, she’ll love these witty tea towels printed with foodie puns.

A customized cheese board

She may not need another cutting board, but if she happens to be the chef in the house, she may enjoy getting one that gives her a little laugh.

A cool ring holder

A small, handmade ring holder with a light speckled design is a simple and pretty way to keep her trinkets corralled in one place.

A necklace with a message

She’ll always have her little cubs close to her heart with this necklace, which can be customized with names, initials, and nicknames for the whole family.

A cool change purse

You can never have too many pouches. Whether it’s to hold coins, a mini first aid kit, or any more of Mom’s bits and bobs, she’ll enjoy this practical and fun change purse.

A tee for an expecting mom

Help a new mom memorialize this milestone with a fun T-shirt be excited to wear.

A whimsical trinket dish

Colorful and sparkly geodes make each of these ring dishes totally unique. They’ll look great on her bedside table, desk, or even in the kitchen to hold little essentials.

The perfect set-up for eggs

If she’s an avid defender of the idea that”breakfast is the most important meal of the day, she’ll love this modern take on classic egg cups. The handmade wooden design is architecturally interesting, but also is super practical – it has a few divots that are perfect spots for salt, pepper, and messy eggshells.

A set of soaps filled with real gemstones

If she’s always been intrigued by crystal healing, these soaps are a perfect introduction to the powers of amethyst, citrine, and rose quartz. If she’s not into that, these are still really nice soaps that’ll look great in her bathroom.

A meaningful mug

Brighten up her morning coffee routine with a mug that reminds her how appreciated she is.

A cute set of decorative pears

These handmade ceramic pears boast a sweet message that she’ll love to show off.