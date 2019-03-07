29 unique housewarming gifts you can find on Amazon Handmade

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.
- Moving can be stressful, but a sweet gift from a friend can make the process of settling in a little more bearable.
- Though a basket of baked goods, a bottle of wine, or a vase of flowers will do the trick, the gifts that truly stand out are unique and practical – and hundreds of them can be found on Amazon’s Handmade page.
- We rounded up 29 picks from Amazon Handmade that make for original, thoughtful housewarming gifts.
If you’ve just been invited to a housewarming party for a friend who recently moved, you’re probably trying to figure out something original and thoughtful to bring that not every other guest will have in-hand. Wine and flowers are a typical go-to when it comes to housewarming presents, but there are more creative options, like those on Amazon’s Handmade page, that are both unique and useful.
Amazon features tons of one-of-a-kind gifts, decor, clothing, and accessories on their handmade page – all of which add a personal touch to any gifting occasion. Typically, shipping can be more of a lengthy process when purchasing from independent crafters, but hundreds of Amazon Handmade products are Prime-eligible for a seamless shopping experience.
To make the process of gifting even more seamless, Amazon has a specific handmade section for housewarming gifts. I discovered 29 unique and practical items from coasters to candles that definitely won’t end up being gifted twice.
A comfy pillow that will remind them of home
PCB Home Zip Code Throw Pillow, $25, Available at Amazon
An address sign that’s perfectly minimalist
Urban Concrete Design Address Sign, $69, Available on Amazon
An elegant cutting board for the newlyweds who just bought their first home
Straga Cutting Boards Engraved Cutting Board, $35, Available at Amazon
A throw blanket that will liven any room
Handmade Throw Blankets Geometric Throw, $129.00, Available on Amazon
A stamp kit with their new address
Wood Present Studio Custom Stamp, $20.50, Available on Amazon
Striking coasters that will protect their new table
Renee Redesigns Handmade Gold Slate Coasters, $32, Available at Amazon
A practical and personalized doormat
Nance Industries Monogrammed Rubber Welcome Mat, $69, Available at Amazon
A bar sign that is perfect for their new basement or bar cart
3D Woodworker Carved Wood Personalized Bar Sign, $69.99, Available at Amazon
Cozy blankets that double as decor
Wonddecor Chunky Knit Blanket, $56.80, Available at Amazon
A “tale of two cities” to hang on the wall
Art for the Masses Heart Map Photo, $34.99, Available at Amazon
A mail bin to keep your “welcome home” gifts organized
Country Barn Babe Mail Organizer, $19.99, Available on Amazon
A key hook that looks savvy and keeps their things in order
Granite City Gift Company Key Holder, $25, Available at Amazon
Tea towels for a warm touch
Custom Tee Co. Tea Towel, $14.99, Available on Amazon
A soft addition to any quaint family room
The Crafty Engineer Mink Sherpa Throw, $59, Available at Amazon
A whiskey-aging barrel that will certainly start a conversation
Sofia’s Findings American White Oak Aging Barrel, from $49.95, Available at Amazon
A macrame hanger that is chic, sturdy, and one-of-a-kind
Vintage Art Merav Macrame Hanger, $44.99 (Originally 49.99), Available on Amazon
A coffee maker mat to make mornings more bearable
This Joyful Home Coffee Maker Mat, $16.99, Available on Amazon
Coasters that work as great table accents
Yoga Coaster Marble Coasters, $35.89 (Originally 44), Available at Amazon
A personalized candle that says you care
Silver Dollar Candle Co. Natural Soy Candle, $15.95, Available at Amazon
Mason jars for the rustic home
Obsidian Home Creations Mason Jar Bathroom Set, $61.99), Available on Amazon
A hanging sign made to match any room
Fran Johnson House Acrylic Hanging Sign, $13.50, Available at Amazon
A personalized clock for their entryway
Little River Woodcraft Wall Clock, $69.99, Available on Amazon
A charming piece of kitchen decor for the home baker
Heartland Country Decor Bakery Decal, $14.99 (Originally $18.99), Available on Amazon
A wreath with rustic character
WildRidge Design Mini Farmhouse Wreath, $34.00, Available on Amazon
A made-to-order sign for a growing family
Three Arrows Collective Rustic Decor Sign, $35, Available at Amazon
Hanging shelves to place all the candles they’re bound to get
Wooden Stuff Wood Wall Hanging Shelf, $39.95 (Originally $46), Available on Amazon
A sign that says it all
Schafer Art Studio Rustic Wood Sign, $34.99, Available on Amazon
A bathroom reminder that feels more like decor
Wall Worthy Prints Unframed Bathroom Decor, $9.97 (Originally 15.99), Available on Amazon
Place mats for a refined table setting
