29 unique housewarming gifts you can find on Amazon Handmade

Moving can be stressful, but a sweet gift from a friend can make the process of settling in a little more bearable.

Though a basket of baked goods, a bottle of wine, or a vase of flowers will do the trick, the gifts that truly stand out are unique and practical – and hundreds of them can be found on Amazon’s Handmade page.

We rounded up 29 picks from Amazon Handmade that make for original, thoughtful housewarming gifts.

If you’ve just been invited to a housewarming party for a friend who recently moved, you’re probably trying to figure out something original and thoughtful to bring that not every other guest will have in-hand. Wine and flowers are a typical go-to when it comes to housewarming presents, but there are more creative options, like those on Amazon’s Handmade page, that are both unique and useful.

Amazon features tons of one-of-a-kind gifts, decor, clothing, and accessories on their handmade page – all of which add a personal touch to any gifting occasion. Typically, shipping can be more of a lengthy process when purchasing from independent crafters, but hundreds of Amazon Handmade products are Prime-eligible for a seamless shopping experience.

To make the process of gifting even more seamless, Amazon has a specific handmade section for housewarming gifts. I discovered 29 unique and practical items from coasters to candles that definitely won’t end up being gifted twice.

A comfy pillow that will remind them of home

An address sign that’s perfectly minimalist

An elegant cutting board for the newlyweds who just bought their first home

A throw blanket that will liven any room

A stamp kit with their new address

Striking coasters that will protect their new table

A practical and personalized doormat

A bar sign that is perfect for their new basement or bar cart

Cozy blankets that double as decor

A “tale of two cities” to hang on the wall

A mail bin to keep your “welcome home” gifts organized

A key hook that looks savvy and keeps their things in order

Tea towels for a warm touch

A soft addition to any quaint family room

A whiskey-aging barrel that will certainly start a conversation

A macrame hanger that is chic, sturdy, and one-of-a-kind

A coffee maker mat to make mornings more bearable

Coasters that work as great table accents

A personalized candle that says you care

Mason jars for the rustic home

A hanging sign made to match any room

A personalized clock for their entryway

A charming piece of kitchen decor for the home baker

A wreath with rustic character

A made-to-order sign for a growing family

Hanging shelves to place all the candles they’re bound to get

A sign that says it all

A bathroom reminder that feels more like decor

Place mats for a refined table setting