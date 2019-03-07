29 unique housewarming gifts you can find on Amazon Handmade

By
Megan Foster, Business Insider US
-

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Amazon handmade housewarming gifts

source
Amazon

  • Moving can be stressful, but a sweet gift from a friend can make the process of settling in a little more bearable.
  • Though a basket of baked goods, a bottle of wine, or a vase of flowers will do the trick, the gifts that truly stand out are unique and practical – and hundreds of them can be found on Amazon’s Handmade page.
  • We rounded up 29 picks from Amazon Handmade that make for original, thoughtful housewarming gifts.

If you’ve just been invited to a housewarming party for a friend who recently moved, you’re probably trying to figure out something original and thoughtful to bring that not every other guest will have in-hand. Wine and flowers are a typical go-to when it comes to housewarming presents, but there are more creative options, like those on Amazon’s Handmade page, that are both unique and useful.

Amazon features tons of one-of-a-kind gifts, decor, clothing, and accessories on their handmade page – all of which add a personal touch to any gifting occasion. Typically, shipping can be more of a lengthy process when purchasing from independent crafters, but hundreds of Amazon Handmade products are Prime-eligible for a seamless shopping experience.

To make the process of gifting even more seamless, Amazon has a specific handmade section for housewarming gifts. I discovered 29 unique and practical items from coasters to candles that definitely won’t end up being gifted twice.

A comfy pillow that will remind them of home

source
Amazon

PCB Home Zip Code Throw Pillow, $25, Available at Amazon

An address sign that’s perfectly minimalist

source
Amazon

Urban Concrete Design Address Sign, $69, Available on Amazon

An elegant cutting board for the newlyweds who just bought their first home

source
Amazon

Straga Cutting Boards Engraved Cutting Board, $35, Available at Amazon

A throw blanket that will liven any room

source
Amazon

Handmade Throw Blankets Geometric Throw, $129.00, Available on Amazon

A stamp kit with their new address

source
Amazon

Wood Present Studio Custom Stamp, $20.50, Available on Amazon

Striking coasters that will protect their new table

source
Amazon

Renee Redesigns Handmade Gold Slate Coasters, $32, Available at Amazon

A practical and personalized doormat

source
Amazon

Nance Industries Monogrammed Rubber Welcome Mat, $69, Available at Amazon

A bar sign that is perfect for their new basement or bar cart

source
Amazon

3D Woodworker Carved Wood Personalized Bar Sign, $69.99, Available at Amazon

Cozy blankets that double as decor

source
Amazon

Wonddecor Chunky Knit Blanket, $56.80, Available at Amazon

A “tale of two cities” to hang on the wall

source
Amazon

Art for the Masses Heart Map Photo, $34.99, Available at Amazon

A mail bin to keep your “welcome home” gifts organized

source
Amazon

Country Barn Babe Mail Organizer, $19.99, Available on Amazon

A key hook that looks savvy and keeps their things in order

source
Amazon

Granite City Gift Company Key Holder, $25, Available at Amazon

Tea towels for a warm touch

source
Amazon

Custom Tee Co. Tea Towel, $14.99, Available on Amazon

A soft addition to any quaint family room

source
Amazon

The Crafty Engineer Mink Sherpa Throw, $59, Available at Amazon

A whiskey-aging barrel that will certainly start a conversation

source
Amazon

Sofia’s Findings American White Oak Aging Barrel, from $49.95, Available at Amazon

A macrame hanger that is chic, sturdy, and one-of-a-kind

source
Amazon

Vintage Art Merav Macrame Hanger, $44.99 (Originally 49.99), Available on Amazon

A coffee maker mat to make mornings more bearable

source
Amazon

This Joyful Home Coffee Maker Mat, $16.99, Available on Amazon

Coasters that work as great table accents

source
Amazon

Yoga Coaster Marble Coasters, $35.89 (Originally 44), Available at Amazon

A personalized candle that says you care

source
Amazon

Silver Dollar Candle Co. Natural Soy Candle, $15.95, Available at Amazon

Mason jars for the rustic home

source
Amazon

Obsidian Home Creations Mason Jar Bathroom Set, $61.99), Available on Amazon

A hanging sign made to match any room

source
Amazon

Fran Johnson House Acrylic Hanging Sign, $13.50, Available at Amazon

A personalized clock for their entryway

source
Amazon

Little River Woodcraft Wall Clock, $69.99, Available on Amazon

A charming piece of kitchen decor for the home baker

source
Amazon

Heartland Country Decor Bakery Decal, $14.99 (Originally $18.99), Available on Amazon

A wreath with rustic character

source
Amazon

WildRidge Design Mini Farmhouse Wreath, $34.00, Available on Amazon

A made-to-order sign for a growing family

source
Amazon

Three Arrows Collective Rustic Decor Sign, $35, Available at Amazon

Hanging shelves to place all the candles they’re bound to get

source
Amazon

Wooden Stuff Wood Wall Hanging Shelf, $39.95 (Originally $46), Available on Amazon

A sign that says it all

source
Amazon

Schafer Art Studio Rustic Wood Sign, $34.99, Available on Amazon

A bathroom reminder that feels more like decor

source
Amazon

Wall Worthy Prints Unframed Bathroom Decor, $9.97 (Originally 15.99), Available on Amazon

Place mats for a refined table setting

source
Amazon

Bride N Wedding Beige Burlap Place mats, $8.39, Available on Amazon