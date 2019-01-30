22 unique Valentine’s Day gifts from Amazon’s Etsy-like marketplace

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Your Valentine deserves a gift that’s as special and unique as they are.

You might not think Amazon is the right shopping destination for a gift of that sort, but you’d be surprised to know that Amazon actually houses a boutique of handmade products.

We checked out Amazon handmade and found 25 items that make great gifts for Valentine’s Day.

From laptops to groceries, socks, and even cars – it seems like you can buy pretty much anything on Amazon. While the variety and sheer breadth of products on the site is very convenient, it can make finding great gifts hard – there’s just so much to scroll through.

If any holiday warrants special and unique gifts, it’s Valentine’s Day. That doesn’t mean you should rule out Amazon for your Valentine’s Day shopping though. Amazon actually has an entire section dedicated to handmade products, aptly called Amazon handmade. The section is full of artisan products from small businesses around the world. Amazon even curates gift lists of handmade products for different holidays and special occasions.

If you want to give a unique gift to your Valentine, we scoured Amazon’s handmade offerings to find some one-of-a-kind gifts.

Keep reading for 25 handmade gifts you can find on Amazon:

A set of personalized beer glasses you can both enjoy

Whether they keep these reserved for special occasions or their everyday after-work brews, these personalized glasses are a unique way to enjoy their favorite beers.

A pretty map of a place they love

Whether they’re near home or far away, bring them back with a beautiful color map that they can hang up on their wall. They’ll thank you for brightening up their space and giving them a little piece of home, too.

A pair of boxers with your face on them, so they’re never without you

You know what they say about good friends – you don’t have to see them to know they’re there. That’s why these boxers printed with your face all over them make a great (and hilarious) gift – just because they may be hidden, they’ll always know you’re there.

A retro wall calendar that makes a great poster too

Calendars are practical, but this retro one also adds an artistic aesthetic to bland walls. Pick a background color that matches their space to make it feel a little more personal.

A simple scented candle that any bookworm will appreciate

Most bookworms will agree that wandering the aisles of their favorite bookstore is the perfect way to spend an afternoon. With hints of mahogany, leather, and coffee, this candle will transport your book-loving Valentine to those aisles every time they light it.

A custom bobblehead for your hero

They’re always there for you and always know just what to say when you’re feeling down. They’re your very own hero – make it known with a bobblehead that transforms them into a superhero.

A sweet decorative print that’ll keep their vision sharp too

From afar this may look like an eye chart, but when you get up close you’ll realize it’s actually a sweet message. You can choose to leave as is, or personalize it with names or a date (or both), but either way it makes a simple but special piece of decor.

A dainty and special initial necklace

Jewelry is a classic gift for Valentine’s Day. If you’re looking for a special piece that’s still affordable, this necklace is a great choice. Choose up to three cursive letters (or symbols) for a personal piece they can wear every day.

A cute take on a jar of candy hearts that’ll freshen up their morning routine

For the first time in 153 years, you won’t find the classic candy hearts on shelves this Valentine’s Day. You still can get the sweet sentiment with this jar of handmade soaps that boast the iconic messages.

A creative date night for every week of the year

Spice up your date night routine with this box full of 52 innovative date night ideas, one for every week of the year.

A funny tee for Disney lovers who’d rather be at Disney World

Because there’s always someone who would rather be at Disney World. Surprise them with this quirky tee, which lets them show off their love for the park everyday.

A personalized food bowl that shows your pup you love them too

Don’t leave your furry friend out of all the Valentine’s Day fun. This personalized bowl is a sweet and practical way to get your cat or dog in on the gifting.

Essential oils that smell great and are infused with crushed crystals

Anyone who is spiritually inclined will appreciate this essential oils set. Not only do they smell great, but they are infused with crushed crystals and use a real crystal rollerball to give energy, balance, and focus, among other intentions.

A personalized flask for taking their favorite libations on the go

Their favorite drinks taste better when they’re drinking out of a flask with their name on it.

An aroma diffuser that’s disguised as a bouquet of flowers

Diffusers are a great way to add a fresh scent to your space. While this creative diffuser looks like a bouquet of fresh flowers, it’s actually made of delicate paper, but is just as aromatic.

A game for the home cook who’s always looking for meal inspiration

Whether they need some inspiration to start cooking or are bored of always following the same recipes, these foodie dice are sure to keep homecooked meals interesting.

A set of decorative pears that remind your mom you love her

These decorative pears are a nice, simple piece of decor your mom will love placing in the kitchen or dining room. Plus, the engraved message is a sweet reminder that you’re thinking of her, even when you’re not home.

A rugged and practical passport wallet for their next adventure

Frequent travelers will love this durable passport holder that keeps all of their most important belongings together and safe.

A comfy pillow that shows how you feel

You probably tell your partner you love them enough, but it can’t hurt to say it again with this super-comfortable pillow that says it for you.

An adorable indoor planter for a cat lover with a green thumb

Help them start their indoor garden with this adorable wool planter. While cute enough as is, it looks even better with a small succulent or air plant inside.

A custom family portrait they’ll want to hang up

An illustrated portrait of your loved ones makes a great gift. This one can be totally customized to show off everyone’s unique traits, likes, and style.

A gift box filled with everything they need for some R&R

There’s no better way to show someone you love them than giving them some proper pampering. This box is full of relaxing essentials – like bath salts, lip balms, and soaps – to give them a DIY spa treatment.

A romantic print of the sky from a special night

Whether it’s the night you first met, got married, or any other occasion, this custom star map is a really cool way to document a special night. This poster actually shows what the stars looked like at a particular location, on any given date.

A card fit for someone who appreciates a good pun and a good taco

If their ideal Valentine’s Day gift is a card with a heartfelt message, give them one that’s unique and will make them laugh.

A festive game that they can play all year round

Tic Tac Toe gets an upgrade with cute pink and red hearts as playing pieces and a muslin bag that holds the pieces and functions as the board too.