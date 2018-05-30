These are the 11 highest-paying jobs at Amazon, according to Glassdoor

As the most valuable retailer in the United States and one of the most valuable public companies in the world, Amazon is home to some high-paying careers.
We compiled the top 11 highest paying jobs at Amazon, based on current and former employee reports on Glassdoor.com. If you’re in the market for a new job and want to give this huge retailer a shot, check this list out beforehand.
11. Brand specialist
Average salary: $61,112
A brand specialist works in the marketing team, and focuses on customer interaction and company image.
10. Business analyst
Average salary: $73,221
A business analyst keeps an eye on company and industry data to help facilitate company decisions.
9. Software engineer I
Average salary: $99,444
A software engineer works with coders, programmers, and software design teams. Amazon has tiers within certain positions (generally from 1-3), with a 1 being a person with the least amount of experience and a 3 being a person with many years of experience.
8. Software development engineer I (SDE I)
Average salary: $103,270
A software development engineer uses computer engineering, information analysis, and computer science.
7. Software engineer II
Average salary: $118,112
A Software engineer II is a software engineer with a few years of experience.
6. Senior program manager
Average salary: $122,771
A senior program manager is the head of a specific program or project within the company.
5. Technical program manager II
Average salary: $124,592
A technical program manager handles the tech-related aspects of company projects and programs.
4. Software development engineer II (SDE2)
Average salary: $127,800
A Software development engineer II is a software development engineer with a few years of experience. Amazon has tiers within certain positions (generally from 1-3), with a 1 being a person with the least amount of experience and a 3 being a person with many years of experience.
3. Senior technical program manager
Average salary: $141,479
A senior technical program manager overlooks multiple technical program teams.
2. Senior software development engineer
Average salary: $141,921
A senior software development manager leads multiple software development teams within the company.
1. Senior manager
Average salary: $151,579
A senior manager is the leader of multiple teams within the company.