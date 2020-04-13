Amazon says it’s already hired 100,000 workers in 4 weeks during coronavirus crisis and plans to hire 75,000 more

Amazon announced Monday it will add 75,000 more jobs to help meet demand during the coronavirus outbreak.

That figure is on top of the 100,000 roles it added last month, which the company has now said are filled.

Amazon is hiring for three types of roles: warehouse, shopping, and delivery.

The company said last month it would be spending $350 million to increase employee pay by $2 per hour during the coronavirus crisis. Now, Amazon is estimating it will spend over $500 million on increased wages.

Amazon is primarily hiring three types of workers – warehouse employees, shoppers, and delivery drivers. Here’s what those roles entail:

Warehouse roles include servicing Amazon orders, which includes selecting, packing, and sorting items. Amazon says these roles start at $15 per hour.

Shopper roles at Amazon-owned Whole Foods involve choosing and packing up grocery orders for delivery – those workers have flexible hours and make at least $15 per hour.

Delivery roles include driving a company van full-time for a third-party company, delivering packages for 40 hours per week. Amazon doesn't say how much those roles pay.

Amazon has said that it’s hiring process, from start to finish, can take as little as one week.

“We know many people have been economically impacted as jobs in areas like hospitality, restaurants, and travel are lost or furloughed as part of this crisis and we welcome anyone out of work to join us at Amazon until things return to normal and their past employer is able to bring them back,” Amazon said on its blog.

When Amazon announced last month that it would be hiring 100,000 new workers, the company also said it would be spending $350 million to increase employee pay by $2 per hour during the coronavirus crisis. Now, the company estimates it will spend over $500 million on increased wages.

Amazon has made several changes to help meet customer demand in recent weeks. The company announced Sunday that it would temporarily stop automatically accepting new grocery-delivery customers to help meet a surge in demand during the coronavirus crisis. Amazon also told vendors last month that it was temporarily suspending all shipments of nonessential products to its fulfillment centers, prioritizing items like medical supplies or household staples.