Amazon is slashing prices on popular kitchen appliances like the Instant Pot today — here are the 9 best deals

Day 10 of Amazon’s “12 Days of Deals” is all about the kitchen, with discounts on a KitchenAid stand mixer, the Instant Pot Ultra, Keurig coffee makers, and more.

We put together a list of our favorite discounts that make great gifts for home cooks.

For you and anyone else with holiday shopping to complete, Amazon’s “12 Days of Deals” is not to be missed.

Today, the company has slashed prices on a vast selection of kitchen appliances and cookware that consequently make great gifts.

We weeded through the deals and found 9 that are well worth your time and money, from the perennially popular KitchenAid stand mixer to the cult-favorite Instant Pot. It’s also a good idea to visit the main deals page in case you see something else that interests you that’s not on our list.

Remember, these are deals of the day, which means they’re only available until midnight tonight. Check out our favorite tech deals from Amazon’s “12 Days of Deals”, and happy shopping!

A KitchenAid stand mixer for $250

Get a 5-quart KitchenAid stand mixer and spiralizer attachment for $70 less on Amazon today.

An 8-piece Cuisinart cookware set for $100

This stainless steel cookware set has all of the pots and pans you need to cook well at home on a regular basis.

An indoor herb garden for half off

The AeroGarden is a compact addition to your countertop, letting you grow up to six plants at a time with little effort. It comes with soil-free pods for curly parsley, dill, mint, thyme, and Thai and Genovese basil.

An Instant Pot

The Instant Pot Ultra is a 10-in-1 pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, sauté pan, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer. It’s the perfect gift for the “set it and forget it” cook.

A Blendtec blender for $170

This Blendtec blender is currently $120 off on Amazon. It has six pre-programmed settings for making smoothies, shakes, soups, crushed ice, juices, and batters.

A Keurig for $70

The Keurig K55 coffee maker is a single serve model that brews 6-, 8-, or 10-ounce pods. Today on Amazon it’s bundled with 40 K-Cups pods from 20 popular varieties, including Green Mountain Coffee Breakfast Blend and The Original Donut Shop Regular for $70. It’s the perfect all-in-one gift for coffee lovers.

A loose-leaf tea starter set for $10 off

The Tea Fortè starter kit includes a 12-ounce cup, diffuser, and 10 single-serving loose-leaf tea pouches. It’s a wonderful gift for the tea lover in your life, whether they’re a loose-leaf fanatic or usually prefer tea bags.

A Santoku knife for under $40

“Santoku” means “three uses” – slicing, dicing, and mincing – making it a versatile, all-around knife that can be used to butcher a chicken or chop chives.

A 16-piece Lenox dinnerware set for $125

This dinnerware set from Lenox contains four 11″ dinner plates, four 8″ salad bowls, four 6.3″ appetizer plates, and four 18 oz all purpose bowls. It’s made from white, chip-resistant bone china that’s microwave and dishwasher safe. If you know someone who’s still eating slices of pizza straight from the box, you’ve found the perfect gift.