Amazon is running a huge sale on Echo, Kindle, Fire TV, and smart home devices for the holidays

Though Black Friday and Cyber Monday have already passed, Amazon is still running deals on its many devices, including Kindle e-readers, Echo speakers, and Fire TV sticks.

Many of the deals aren’t quite as good as the ones from a few weeks ago, but you can still save a significant amount by shopping these gift options now before prices go back up. There are a couple devices, like the Blink XT 3-Camera System, or the Fire TV Stick two-pack, that are actually being sold at their lowest prices yet.

Whether your recipient loves reading, gaming, or watching shows, there’s an Amazon device – and a holiday deal – to go along with their interest. If their entertainment needs have already been met, you can give the gift of peace of mind with a new security camera system, or help them set up a smart home with a smart plug.

Below, we’ve rounded up all the holiday Amazon device deals you can take advantage of just in time for the gift-giving season. We’ve also provided easy comparisons among options within the same family so you don’t waste time going back and forth between pages trying to distinguish their differences.

Many Echo devices are on sale, from the simple Echo Dot to the features-packed Echo Show. Each one uses Alexa to accomplish any number of tasks, from answering questions to reordering supplies on Amazon. Depending on your budget and preferences, you’ll probably prefer one model over another. Here’s a quick comparison:

Fire tablets are optimized for the best portable entertainment experience, whether you like to watch movies or play games. There are three main types, and the number refers to the display size. All are available in bright colors and have high-quality video recording features, so their main differences come down to resolution, storage size, battery life, and audio capabilities. The following tablets are on sale:

Armed with a Fire TV device and your favorite streaming subscriptions, including Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video, you’ll feel like traditional cable is truly a thing of the past. It’s a great tool for would-be cord cutters. Fire TV devices also use Alexa for convenient hands-free control, so you don’t have to juggle or manage yet another remote control. These Fire TV devices are on sale right now:

If you love reading, you won’t regret getting a Kindle, which makes it that much easier to enjoy the pastime. The e-readers are light and comfortable to hold, give you the ability to download millions of books with the click of a button, and let you make highlights and notes. They’re also easy to read in bright light, unlike your phone.

NEW Kindle Paperwhite, $99.99 (originally $129.99) [You save $30]: Thinner, lighter, and longer battery life than the first generation model, waterproof, 8 GB storage.

Kindle Paperwhite, $99.99 (originally $129.99) [You save $30]: Thinner, lighter, and longer battery life than the first generation model, waterproof, 8 GB storage. NEW Kindle Paperwhite Audible Bundle, $139 (originally $254.83) [You save $115.83]: Includes a pair of Bluetooth earphones and three free months of Audible.

These security cameras keep your home safe when you’re not there by giving you live notifications and video clips of the scene.