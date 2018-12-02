Amazon announces ‘record-breaking’ holiday sales with more orders than ever

source Getty/Kyodo News/Contributor

Amazon says its customers shopped at record levels this holiday season, with more items ordered than ever before.

It also says tens of millions of customers signed up for Prime, either through a free trial or paying for a membership, and 1 billion items were shipped with Prime in the US.

Top sellers included Amazon devices like the new Echo Dot, as well as LOL Surprise! dolls, and Bose noise reduction headphones.

Amazon has an extra reason to celebrate this New Year’s.

The company announced on Wednesday that it saw a “record-breaking” holiday season, with “more items ordered worldwide than ever before.”

“This season was our best yet, and we look forward to continuing to bring our customers what they want, in ways most convenient for them in 2019,” Jeff Wilke, Amazon’s CEO of its worldwide consumer business, said in a release.

Amazon did not specify any sales numbers in its release specifically, but said during the season tens of millions of customers signed up for Prime, either through a free trial or by paying for a membership, and one billion items were shipped with Prime in the US.

The new Prime subscribers likely added to Amazon’s ability to dominate last-minute online shopping this year, as it does most years. Prime’s guarantee, and the trust customers have in it to get their gifts in time to give for Christmas, makes Amazon’s peak of the season both later and greater than its online competitors.

Amazon says its top sellers included Amazon devices like the new Echo Dot, as well as LOL Surprise! dolls in the Glam Glitter series, Carhartt clothing and accessories, and Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones.