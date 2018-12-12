Amazon gifts must be ordered by these holiday shipping deadlines to guarantee they arrive in time for Christmas

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff that we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Everything seems to get more chaotic around the holidays – there’s a rush at work and your calendar continues to fill up with events and parties to attend. Suddenly, it’s the week before Christmas and you realize you forgot to find a gift. The good news is, you’re not alone – plenty of us fall victim to last-minute gifting. You can still find thoughtful gifts that they’ll appreciate, even just a few days before the holidays – we even have a list if you need some inspiration.

So you don’t need to worry about finding the right gift, but you do need to worry about making sure that gift ends up under the tree. Luckily, if you like to shop online, many retailers have “buy by” dates that let you know when you need to purchase a product to guarantee it arrives by December 25.

Amazon is one of the major retailers that’s released a detailed holiday delivery calendar.

It outlines what shipping options are available, and until when, to ensure delivery before Christmas. If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll have a longer window for delivery. Even if you aren’t a Prime member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial of the service now, so you can take advantage of the holiday shipping options. The following dates only apply to the contiguous US, and of course, it’s a good idea to double check the delivery dates in your cart at checkout to be sure you’ll get your gifts in time.

Monday, December 17: Last day for standard shipping (Free for Prime members on qualifying orders. Learn more).

Saturday, December 22: Last day for Prime free two-day shipping (No minimum purchase. Learn more).

Sunday, December 23: Last day for Prime free one-day shipping (In select areas, on qualifying orders over $35. Learn more).

Monday, December 24: Last day for Prime free same-day delivery (In select areas, on qualifying orders over $35; items ordered before noon will arrive by 9 p.m. Learn more). Also the last day for free two-hour delivery with Prime Now (In select areas. Learn more).

