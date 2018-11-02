We walked around National Landing, the new neighborhood in Virginia Amazon carved out for its HQ2 — here’s what it looks like today

caption The skyline is already littered with high-rises and construction cranes. source Google Maps

Amazon has announced that its second headquarters, HQ2, will be split between Queens, New York, and Arlington, Virginia.

As part of Amazon’s new headquarters, Virginia and Arlington will benefit from more than 25,000 full-time high-paying jobs and approximately $2.5 billion in Amazon investment.

National Landing is a newly defined urban neighborhood in Northern Virginia located less than 3 miles from downtown Washington, D.C. The community has a variety of hotels, restaurants, high-rise apartment buildings, retail, and commercial offices.

Amazon has announced it will bring it’s second headquarters to Queens, New York and the National Landing area of Arlington, Virginia.

According to the official page for Northern Virginia’s HQ2 bid, National Landing was jointly carved out by Arlington and Alexandria for Amazon’s second headquarters.

The newly-defined neighborhood encompasses Crystal City, the eastern portion of Pentagon City, and the northern portion of Potomac Yard.

Let’s take a look at what National Landing looks like today and envision what it could morph into in the next few decades.

Crystal City and the areas of Pentagon City and Potomac Yard that make up National Landing already have office space, housing, recreational space, three metro stations with commuter-rail access, and the Reagan National Airport all within a mile radius.

source Google Maps

And there are plans to add to the existing environment and infrastructure.

source JBG Smith

Local developer JBG Smith plans to kick-start several of its unfinished projects in the area …

source JBG SMITH

Source: Business Insider

… including a 130,000-square-foot shopping and entertainment space known as Central District Retail …

source JBG SMITH

Source: Business Insider

… and an entertainment district anchored by a 49,000-square-foot theater called the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema.

source JBG SMITH

Source: Business Insider

JBG Smith has also given Amazon exclusive rights to purchase some of its land and lease space in several of its buildings.

source JBG SMITH

Source: Business Insider

As you walk through Crystal City and Pentagon City, you can already see that the area is changing.

source Mariah Miranda

And when all is said and done, the new neighborhood carved out by Amazon could look and feel very different from what’s there right now.

source JBG SMITH

JBG Smith has investment plans to build a pedestrian bridge from National Landing directly to the Reagan National Airport.

source Mariah Miranda

Currently, a car-only bridge provides traffic direct access from the airport to the Crystal City and Pentagon City area.

source Mariah Miranda

In order to access this bridge, drivers must exit the major highway I-395 vessel that connects Washington D.C. to Virginia onto Route 1.

source Mariah Miranda

The government has already provided the city with funding to make the neighborhood accessible to all forms of transportation, and at the moment there is plenty of parking for residents and commuters alike.

source Mariah Miranda

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), which operates the second largest heavy rail transit system and the sixth largest bus network in the U.S., provides the area with rail and bus service.

source Mariah Miranda

Through this system, commuters can reach various parts of the Washington metropolitan area, including parts of Maryland and Virginia.

source Mariah Miranda

One of the bus lines has a route directly through the entire Crystal City area, leading south to the Alexandria Old Town Historic district.

source Mariah Miranda

The city will see additional entrances to its Metro stations at Crystal City and Potomac Yard.

source JBG SMITH

Source: Business Insider

As an alternative to driving cars, some commuters opt to ride scooters or motorcycles to save on gas costs and time on the train.

source Mariah Miranda

Almost 400,000 rental apartments, condos, townhouses, and houses are located within a five-mile radius of National Landing, and there are 40,000 more in the pipeline.

source Mariah Miranda

Source: National Landing

The area serves both commuters and residents alike, who can take advantage of a mall, shops, and food offerings in the area like …

source Mariah Miranda

… Starbucks, an essential for corporate officer workers …

source Google Maps

…local food vendors …

source Mariah Miranda

… fast food chains …

source Mariah Miranda

… and fine dining restaurants.

source Mariah Miranda

Currently only two blocks contain all of the food and entertainment options that Crystal City has to offer within walking distance of the neighborhood.

source Mariah Miranda

And the bulk of the foot traffic takes place during the lunch hour.

source Mariah Miranda

The area seems to cater specifically to individuals and companies that work in the area.

source Mariah Miranda

Already the area of the National Landing has multiple high-rise corporate buildings, and more are set to be built in the next ten years.

source Mariah Miranda

Amazon will rent out 500,000 square feet of office space for its incoming employees, so that foot traffic will likely increase.

source JBG SMITH

Source: Business Insider

Pedestrians can take in some art while they walk, too.

source Mariah Miranda

On various boxy structures, you can see massive painting installations …

source Mariah Miranda

… that are visible from multiple angles.

source Mariah Miranda

Walls throughout the area are painted with bright colors and organic shapes.

source Mariah Miranda

Some are more vibrant than others, and none seem to coincide with a theme that matches the usage of the building.

source Mariah Miranda

Over the years, multiple artists have created artwork for Crystal City to make its largely concrete buildings feel more welcoming.

source Mariah Miranda

Source: Arlington Magazine

You also can find other art installations around the city, like these blue, stick-like pieces.

source Mariah Miranda

And you can also take in the views from the chairs and benches littered throughout the area.

source Mariah Miranda

There are various recreational spaces with bright colored chairs placed amongst the courtyards in between the shopping area and the corporate buildings.

source Mariah Miranda

JBG Smith Properties has plans to create additional recreational spaces that will be free for the public to use.

source JBG SMITH

However, when you start to walk south of Crystal City towards the end of the National Landing area, the amount of people walking around begins to decrease.

source Mariah Miranda

On the opposite side of Route 1 there are factories and large warehouses.

source Mariah Miranda

Multiple hotels such as the Hyatt Regency are on these southern blocks due to their convenient location of being across from the airport.

source Mariah Miranda

In juxtaposition to the bustling lunch hour two blocks away, these streets are isolated.

source Mariah Miranda

Sporadically a group or person would walk by.

source Mariah Miranda

“It has long been a goal of the area to have a more unified downtown,” said Tracy Gabriel, Crystal City Business Improvement District’s president and executive Director.

source Mariah Miranda

Source: Crystal City

From the hotels you can see the construction of luxury residential complexes.

source Mariah Miranda

Because of Amazon’s move to the Arlington area, the dozens of complexes being built will now have guaranteed occupation of their high rises.

source Mariah Miranda

Because of the amount of development that will go into the Crystal City area, current residents can expect to see more construction cranes.

source Mariah Miranda

Parallel to National Landing, you can take in views of the city from George Washington Parkway.

source Mariah Miranda

Alongside the parkway is a major commuter and recreational trail, Mt. Vernon Trail, that also runs alongside the Potomac River.

source Mariah Miranda

”Gravelly Point” is the name of the parking lot where people park to access this park along the Potomac and watch the airplanes take off the runway.

source Mariah Miranda

The area doesn’t just boast easy access to Washington D.C. — the view of D.C. from the park is also pretty nice.