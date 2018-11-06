New York City reportedly won over Amazon in its HQ2 quest by claiming the site was 15 minutes from LaGuardia — the worst airport in America

- source
Reuters/Andrew Kelly
- Amazon is closing in on a deal to bring part of its second headquarters, HQ2, to New York City, The New York Times reports.
- The headquarters will reportedly be located in Long Island City, which is a neighborhood of Queens.
- The city’s pitch to Amazon highlighted Long Island City’s proximity to LaGuardia Airport, which has a reputation for being one of the worst airports in the US.
- A 2018 study of more than 40,000 travelers by JD Power found that respondents were less satisfied with their experiences at LaGuardia than at any other large or medium airport in North America.
According to the proposal, it takes 15 minutes to travel from Long Island City to LaGuardia by car and 45 minutes to get there by public transit. But HQ2 employees could find their relatively quick commutes outweighed by the airport’s cramped, dirty, and poorly-lit terminals, as well as its narrow pick-up and drop-off areas.
While renovations to the airport’s terminals, parking system, and drop-off and pick-up areas are underway, the airport is sorely lacking in its current state, according to a 2018 study of more than 40,000 travelers by JD Power, which found that respondents were less satisfied with their experiences at LaGuardia than at any other large or medium airport in North America.
I used LaGuardia when I flew to Chicago in December 2017 and realized why its reputation is so horrible.
Here’s why being close to LaGuardia may not be a huge perk for part of Amazon’s new headquarters.
Part of Amazon’s second headquarters will be located in Long Island City, The New York Times reports.
Shutterstock
- Shutterstock
Source: The New York Times
New York City’s proposal to Amazon highlighted Long Island City’s proximity to LaGuardia Airport.
- source
The City of New York
But LaGuardia has a reputation for being one of the worst airports in the US, which I understood firsthand when I used it to fly to Chicago in December 2017.
- source
Reuters/Andrew Kelly
Construction for the renovations began in 2016, and it made the airport look like even more of an eyesore.
- source
Mark Matousek / Business Insider
The pick-up and drop-off areas were narrow, and anyone who wanted to take an Uber or Lyft home from the airport had to take a shuttle to a designated pickup area.
- source
Mark Matousek / Business Insider
The ticketing area had poor lighting and low ceilings.
- source
Mark Matousek / Business Insider
And the unused check-in counters were depressing.
- source
Mark Matousek / Business Insider
No one was at the help desk near one of Terminal B’s food courts.
- source
Mark Matousek / Business Insider
But the Terminal B food courts themselves weren’t bad. They were more spacious and better lit than much of the airport.
- source
Mark Matousek / Business Insider
They had a variety of quick options like Five Guys and Einstein Bros Bagels…
- source
Mark Matousek / Business Insider
There was also an option to give the airport feedback on your dining experience.
- source
Mark Matousek / Business Insider
The terminal had some interesting shopping options meant to appeal to stylish travelers.
- source
Mark Matousek / Business Insider
Though I’ve never understood why high-end clothing brands open stores in airports.
- source
Mark Matousek / Business Insider
Things got worse as I moved closer to the boarding areas. The entrance to the security checkpoint was built on a downward slope, which isn’t ideal for travelers with rolling luggage.
- source
Mark Matousek / Business Insider
Once I got past security, the terminal reached a low point. The hallway was narrow, the ceilings were low, and the food options were mediocre.
- source
Mark Matousek / Business Insider
I flew out in the early evening on Christmas Eve, which isn’t a peak travel time…
- source
Mark Matousek / Business Insider
…but the terminal was still so cramped that people had to sit on the floor.
- source
Mark Matousek / Business Insider
I counted at least five trash cans positioned to catch water dripping from the ceiling.
- source
Mark Matousek / Business Insider
One was misplaced, which resulted in a small puddle forming next to it.
- source
Mark Matousek / Business Insider
The floors could have used some serious cleaning.
- source
Mark Matousek / Business Insider
More frequent garbage collections wouldn’t have hurt either.
- source
Mark Matousek / Business Insider
Signs of decay and neglect were common.
- source
Mark Matousek / Business Insider
The airlines didn’t have many options to accommodate travelers near the boarding areas, as demonstrated by American Airlines’ “Admirals Club.”
- source
Mark Matousek / Business Insider
The food options were also limited.
- source
Mark Matousek / Business Insider
There weren’t any sit-down restaurants past security.
- source
Mark Matousek / Business Insider
And, like any airport, the food was way too expensive.
- source
Mark Matousek / Business Insider
The irony…
- source
Mark Matousek / Business Insider
Once I arrived in Chicago, I remembered that most airports in major cities are in much better shape.
- source
Mark Matousek / Business Insider
In addition to expanded seating areas and hallways…
- source
Mark Matousek / Business Insider
…they have clean floors…
- source
Mark Matousek / Business Insider
…much higher ceilings…
- source
Mark Matousek / Business Insider
…and decent food options.
- source
Mark Matousek / Business Insider
If the renderings of LaGuardia’s renovations were any indication, those features may finally come to New York in the coming years.
- source
Mark Matousek / Business Insider
