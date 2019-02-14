Angry New Yorkers are slamming the politicians who revolted against Amazon’s HQ2 plan for the city

caption Amazon HQ2 is no longer coming to New York City. source Shutterstock

Amazon announced on Thursday that it had canceled its planned HQ2 project for New York City.

In a blog post announcing its plans, Amazon called out state and local politicians for their opposition to the second headquarters.

Angry New Yorkers are criticizing politicians for costing the city thousands of new jobs.

While some local politicians are celebrating the news that Amazon has killed its plans to open a new headquarters in New York City, some residents are furious that political protests over the past few months have cost the city thousands of new jobs.

Since Amazon announced it would be opening part of its second headquarters in New York, it has faced an onslaught of criticism from politicians and activists who opposed the roughly $3 billion in tax incentives that the city and state had offered Amazon. Some also argued that the project would put pressure on local infrastructure and send rents soaring.

In a blog post on Thursday, the retail giant called out state and local politicians and hinted that their protests were behind its decision to kill its plans to come to New York.

“After much thought and deliberation, we’ve decided not to move forward with our plans to build a headquarters for Amazon in Long Island City, Queens. For Amazon, the commitment to build a new headquarters requires positive, collaborative relationships with state and local elected officials who will be supportive over the long-term,” it said.

It continued: “A number of state and local politicians have made it clear that they oppose our presence and will not work with us to build the type of relationships that are required to go forward with the project we and many others envisioned in Long Island City.”

In the post, Amazon pointed to a recent poll that found that 70% of New Yorkers supported plans for HQ2. This poll was commissioned by Amazon itself, however, and other polls have generated different results.

Despite this, some residents are still lamenting the loss of the roughly 40,000 jobs that Amazon was expected to create with the project:

[[[-_-]]]™ Now let's see that same effort to try and bring 25,000 jobs to the unemployed in NYC! ???? @nycgov @NYCMayor @CentralLaborNYC @NYCComptroller @amazon @NYCCouncil @CoreyinNYC Sometimes NYC has to be humble to see a difference! Now we get nothing… — BOOMBASH (@BOOMBASH) February 14, 2019

I was at the rally in Long Island City, Queens moments ago where city councilman Jimmy Van Bramer proudly announced his group’s victory over Amazon’s now-axed plans for HQ2. Crowd was yelling “Jimmy, WHAT ABOUT THE JOBS?” pic.twitter.com/PgmnAlmGRo — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) February 14, 2019

Because sometimes people need to STFU… this would have brought so many jobs to NY.. I don’t care if some here get pissed with me.. this was a HUGE loss for NY .. Amazon cancels New York City HQ2 plans – CNET https://t.co/y2stuFtAZR — ????✨ Johanna13 ✨???? (@Jalbarron13) February 14, 2019

Congratulations to the imbeciles in @NYCMayor all in the name of unions. As much as I am in favor of unions Long Island city and New York City have lost sight of the big picture. Having AMAZON come in and hiring people who make over $100,000 certainly boost a economy 1/2 — Peter Droste (@DrostePeter) February 14, 2019