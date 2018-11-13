Amazon just unveiled its HQ2 selections, and some locals are furious

caption Amazon’s new headquarters in Arlington, Virginia. source Amazon

Amazon finally brought the race for HQ2 to a close on Tuesday morning after it selected Long Island City in Queens, New York, and the newly formed National Landing area of Arlington, Virginia.

These two cities will now play host to the company’s second headquarters. Amazon will employ more than 25,000 people in each of the two locations.

While some officials were rejoicing the news on Tuesday, many locals expressed concerns about the negative effects HQ2 may bring.

@amazon @AmazonHelp @amazonnews Please take it back and do not come to Virginia!!! You are going to make my horrible commute to work an absolute parking lot. That’s a ton of wasted unpaid time in an area that’s already almost too expensive to live in. DON’T come here!! — M (@RoseHeyGirl) November 13, 2018

If I end up moving back to the DC area I was hoping to move back to my old apartment or nearby because I love the area but now Amazon HQ2 is gonna be there so rent prices will probably go up. 🙁

They were already building up Crystal City when I left. Really cute, I miss it — Erin // ???????? (@eringularity) November 13, 2018

I am so disturbed that #AmazonHQ2 is opening in #CrystalCity. Like…will I ever be able to afford rent again? Will the monstrosity that is rogue capitalism dwarf our national monuments? WHERE IS MY CITY https://t.co/hm0LFPGCfw — (((Tyler Grasee))) (@graseetyler) November 13, 2018

These people have likely taken note of the impact that many argue Amazon has had on its current headquarters in Seattle, where locals complain of skyrocketing rents, prolonged construction, gentrification, and gridlock traffic.

Business Insider reported earlier this year that Seattle’s median rent increased by nearly three times the national median between 2005 and 2015.

Amazon’s decision to split its headquarters across two cities should help to alleviate some of these issues. However, it’s still likely to put pressure on the surrounding area.

Real-estate brokers in Long Island City had already seen a spike in inquiries for properties in the area after reports surfaced that Amazon could select it for HQ2 last week. Some were even buying property, sight-unseen, over text message, The Wall Street Journal reported earlier Tuesday. The Journal’s story was published before Amazon had even made its official HQ2 announcement.

Amazons HQ2 going in Long Island City is actually sad….. The way those landlords are gonna jack up rent prices.. even more.. in the surrounding neighborhoods is making me angry. — Ariadne (@arienairaaa) November 13, 2018

Amazon coming to Long Island city while my roof leaks and my heat is off for who knows how long makes me want to scream fire — salonee bhaman (@saloneee) November 13, 2018

Amazon HQ coming to Long Island city … I guess I’ll just have to work from home now since the subways will be even more of a nightmare — katie m. (@ohhhheykatiejo) November 13, 2018

Newly elected Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who will represent the 14th Congressional District of New York, which includes Long Island City, was less than enthused about Amazon’s move to this part of town.

“We’ve been getting calls and outreach from Queens residents all day about this,” she said on Twitter on Tuesday. “The community’s response? Outrage.”