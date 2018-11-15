Amazon invented a new neighborhood in Virginia for its HQ2 site. Here’s what it could actually look like.

source JBG SMITH

When Amazon announced this week that it would locate half of its second headquarters (known as HQ2) in National Landing, Virginia, even locals were confounded by the name.

“Amazon is so stupid rich [and] powerful they literally just rebranded an entire city,” one writer tweeted.

Hours after the announcements came out, the website DCist was already brainstorming hilarious slogans, including “National Landing: Your Friends Still Won’t Visit You In Arlington,” and “National Landing: Who Says You Can’t Force A Nickname?”

But what does that nickname actually refer to?

According to the official page for Northern Virginia’s HQ2 bid, National Landing consists of three “connected urban districts,” including two in Arlington (Crystal City and Pentagon City) and one in Alexandria (Potomac Yard).

It’s essentially a new neighborhood carved out by Amazon, though many of its details remain unclear.

Much of the property in the area is currently held by local developer JBG Smith, which has given Amazon exclusive rights to purchase some of its land and lease space in several of its buildings. As development commences on a new headquarters, Amazon will rent out 500,000 square feet of office space for its incoming employees.

In the wake of Amazon’s announcement, JBG Smith has opted to kick-start many of its unfinished projects, including a shopping and entertainment district with a 49,000-square-foot theater. Take a look at what National Landing could eventually look like.

Amazon’s National Landing headquarters will stretch 4.1 million square feet, with the goal of accommodating 25,000 new employees.

The new headquarters will likely be located at Pen Place, a development site in Pentagon City.

One of the centerpieces of National Landing will be a 130,000-square-foot shopping and entertainment space known as Central District Retail.

Construction on the neighborhood’s “retail heart,” which includes specialty stores, grocers, and restaurants, is set to begin by the end of the year.

The district will be anchored by a 49,000-square-foot theater called the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema.

JBG Smith plans to build 750 new housing units at the renovated 1900 Crystal Drive, a multifamily apartment building.

The developer is also updating 1800 South Bell Street, one of three existing properties that Amazon will occupy.

The tech giant will take up all of the office space at 1770 Crystal Drive, a 272,000-square-foot building.

New Amazon arrivals will have the option to rent or purchase homes at The Bartlett, a 23-story luxury apartment complex with a private Whole Foods entrance.

Virginia’s agreement with Amazon includes up to $295 million for transportation projects, including additional entrances at the Crystal City and Potomac Yard metro stations.

Arlington and Alexandria have set aside an additional $570 million for new streets, rail connections, and transit facilities.

Locals can access the second Crystal City metro entrance from a public plaza at Central District Retail.

By the time the sites arrive, employees and locals may have grown accustomed to the new name.