Amazon is reportedly headed to New York City — here are the neighborhoods that could starting swelling with HQ2 workers

Amazon is close to choosing Long Island City as one of the locations of its second headquarters, known as HQ2.

As the community braces for an influx of 25,000 employees, neighboring areas must also prepare for rising housing prices and increased congestion on subways and streets.

While many Amazon residents could choose to locate in Queens, others may seek an address in Brooklyn or Manhattan.

New York is abuzz with the news that Amazon might locate its second headquarters in Long Island City – a Queens neighborhood that’s teeming with growth. In recent years, the area has seen an influx of young professionals and new development, including high-rise condos and rental towers.

Soon, Long Island City could become home to 25,000 Amazon employees, who will bring more economic development – and a new set of challenges.

Since the news of Amazon’s arrival was first reported by the New York Times, Long Island City residents have shared their concerns about overcrowded schools, congested subways, and failing infrastructure. These effects could spill over into adjacent neighborhoods, including those on the other side of the East River.

While many Amazon employees will look for real estate in Long Island City, others could be drawn to cheaper neighborhoods like Elmhurst or Jackson Heights, Queens. Many more will cling to the cultural vibrancy of Brooklyn and Manhattan, which are just a subway trip away.

Here are the neighborhoods that could start swelling with HQ2 employees.

Hudson Yards, Manhattan

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

As one of the largest real estate developments in US history, Hudson Yards could soon become a hub for high-earning tech workers – including those just a mile away at the Google office in Chelsea.

The development’s direct access to the 7 line could also make it a popular spot among Amazon workers. If the company does locate in Long Island City, it would take employees less than 30 minutes to commute from Hudson Yards.

Astoria, Queens

Once an immigrant neighborhood, Astoria has become a catch-all community for those unable to afford Manhattan.

Although it’s adjacent to Long Island City, the neighborhood has the advantage of slightly lower real estate prices. The median rent in Astoria is around $2,200, compared to around $2,450 in Long Island City, and $3,400 in Manhattan. These prices could be attractive to young Amazon employees looking to save money and commute within their borough.

Sunnyside, Queens

Employees with families could soon gravitate toward Sunnyside, a quaint, middle-class neighborhood with easy access to Long Island City.

In May, New York City announced its plan to start developing on the Sunnyside land, bringing roughly 11,000 and 15,000 new homes to the area, along with 3,300 to 4,500 affordable units. The reported $10 billion investment – which includes building new schools and retail stores – could arrive just in time for Amazon employees.

Greenpoint, Brooklyn

Dubbed “the new Williamsburg,” Greenpoint is only 20 minutes from Long Island City on the G train – a shorter distance than most New York City commutes.

In recent years, the area has become a popular shooting location for television shows and a go-to scene for bars and restaurants.

Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Williamsburg may be oversaturated, but it’s also just a few stops away from Long Island City (20 minutes by subway and 25-35 minutes by bus).

With its trendy restaurants, hip art galleries, and eclectic music scene, the neighborhood is bound to attract young Amazon employees.

Small families will also appreciate the quiet – though prices aren’t much better than in Manhattan.

Roosevelt Island

source p.neton37/Shutterstock

As the home of the new Cornell Tech Campus, Roosevelt Island is slowly filling up with tech workers and high-rise buildings, which have replaced the old prisons and hospitals that once scattered the neighborhood.

While it may feel isolated from the New York boroughs, the island offers a quaint alternative to Manhattan and rents slightly below the citywide average. It’s also directly linked to Long Island City via the F train and a brand new ferry service.

Employees could be attracted to the island’s co-ops and community gardens, but real estate is limited and prices are beginning to rise.

Murray Hill, Manhattan

Assuming no delays on the 7 line, residents of Murray Hill have about an 18-minute commute to Long Island City.

While rents are still steep – around $2,970 for a studio apartment – the neighborhood is building like crazy, erecting a number of high-rise buildings and rental units near the East River.

For Amazon employees who crave a Manhattan address, the neighborhood could soon become the most popular.

