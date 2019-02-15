These are the most popular items being marketed by some of Amazon’s top-selling influencers

caption A cocktail muddler. source Amazon

Amazon has a program that allows social media influencers to earn cash by promoting Amazon products on their social media channels or via their own “storefronts” on Amazon’s main site.

The program gained media attention recently after numerous “micro-influencers” with anywhere from a few hundred to a few thousand followers were accepted into the program.

We asked some of Amazon’s top performing influencers what their most-purchased items have been in the past two months.

Business Insider’s Lauren Johnson recently obtained a leaked document that breaks down the commission structure of the program. It showed that commissions are as high as 10% on Amazon’s private-label fashion items and as little as 1% for video games and consoles.

“There are people that make $100 a day – it’s just for side money, it’s not something to get rich off,” Samuel Torres, an influencer who joined the program in mid-December, told Johnson. Yet, he said, “This program really has potential for big earners.”

We asked some of Amazon’s top performing influencers what their best selling items have been in the past two months:

Set of 2 Tovolo ice molds, $9.99

caption Top-selling item from Amazon influencer Cocktail Chemistry. source Amazon

This high-tech ice mold is designed to create cubes that are thicker and melt more slowly to keep drinks cooler for longer and preserve the taste. You can find these on Amazon influencer Nick Fisher’s main page, Cocktail Chemistry.

14-piece bartending set, $53.26

caption Top-selling item from Amazon influencer Cocktail Chemistry. source Amazon

This kit includes the equipment needed to create both shaken and stirred drinks such as daiquiris and mojitos or martinis and Manhattans.

Cocktail muddler and mixing spoon, $6.99

caption Top-selling item from Amazon influencer Cocktail Chemistry. source Amazon

The rubber-headed muddler is designed to crush anything from ice and fruits to herbs and spices. Mix this into the drink using the long-handled spoon.

Metal lunch box, $13.95

caption Top-selling item from Amazon influencer Dr. Organic Mommy. source Amazon

Despite its mixed reviews on the site, this item was one of Amazon influencer Emily Raiber’s – or Dr. Organic Mommy’s – best-selling recommended items in the past 60 days.

Customers have complained that the item is flimsy and dents easily, and in some cases, they say it was white when the listing clearly shows a silver box.

Set of three toiletry bags, $16.95

caption Top-selling item from Amazon influencer Dr. Organic Mommy. source Amazon

These reusable toiletry bags are designed for both adults and kids and come in three sizes. The seller says that one of the biggest benefits is that they are TSA-approved so therefore suitable for travel.

Bee Propolis throat spray, $9.37

caption Top-selling item from Amazon influencer Dr. Organic Mommy. source Amazon

This propolis spray is designed to combat various sicknesses such as coughs, sore throats, and colds, which is why it’s a best-selling item during the winter months, Raiber told Business Insider.

Elderberry gummies for kids, $14.67

caption Top-selling item from Amazon influencer Pink Rose Mama. source Amazon

According to Krista Posada or Pink Rose Mama, elderberry gummies were “by far the most purchased item” she has recommended in the past two months. These berries are designed to help boost immune systems and stave off winter colds.

Aquaphor baby healing ointment, $13.58

caption Top-selling item from Amazon influencer Pink Rose Mama. source Amazon

This is a “mom must,” Posada said. Aquaphor’s anointment for rashes and dry skin was her second best-selling item in the past two months.

Revlon hair dryer and volumizer, $59.99

caption Top-selling item from Amazon influencer Pink Rose Mama. source Amazon

The Revlon Volumizer, which combines a hairdryer and volume booster, was the top-grossing item for Posada in the past 60 days.

Acrylic round earrings, $10.39

caption Top-selling item from Amazon influencer Colette.Prime. source Amazon

Influencer Colette LeChair said that these hoop earrings were the most purchased item in the past 60 days.

The earrings have mostly positive reviews on Amazon’s website, though some customers say they can look a little cheap.

Cashmere turtle neck sweater, $49.50 – $56

caption Top-selling item from Amazon influencer Colette.Prime. source Amazon

The reviews of this cashmere sweater are mixed – some customers say the material feels more like nylon than cashmere and that it pills almost immediately after wear.

Despite this, LeChair said this was one of the most purchased items in the past two months.

Women’s velvet dress, $18.55 – $26.99

caption Top-selling item from Amazon influencer Colette.Prime. source Amazon

This midi velvet dress comes with a tie waistband. The main criticism customers have is of the fabric, which some said feels more like chenille.

Standard bore lock-on air chuck, $12.23

caption Top-selling item from Amazon influencer TrailRecon. source Amazon

Influencer Brad Kowitz, known as TrailRecon on Amazon, specializes in camping and automobile equipment.

This lock-on air chuck, used to pump up tires, was by far his most purchased item in the past 60 days – he sold 119 in total. It has almost entirely positive reviews on Amazon.

Gerber strap cutter, $26.68

caption Top-selling item from Amazon influencer TrailRecon. source Amazon

Designed to be a seat belt cutter, customers say this product can be used for any kind of cutting through strong materials, including belts and ropes.

Brass hose fitting, $4.50

caption Top-selling item from Amazon influencer TrailRecon. source Amazon

This adapter is used to “connect, control, change the direction of, and terminate the flow in piping and hose systems,” the manufacturer says online.

Kowitz sold nearly 60 of these over the past two months.

