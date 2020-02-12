Jeff Bezos has reportedly broken California’s record for the most expensive home sale of all time with his purchase of a $165 million Beverly Hills mansion

caption Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos. source Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has reportedly purchased a Beverly Hills mansion for $165 million, setting a record for the most expensive home sold in California.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal’s Katy McLaughlin and Katherine Clarke, Bezos bought the home of media tycoon David Geffen, a sprawling estate that was originally built for former Warner Bros. executive Jack Warner.

Last week, multiple reports said that Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, were house-hunting in Los Angeles, reportedly touring mansions throughout the area. Bezos has reportedly been searching for the last year.

A spokesperson for Amazon did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment on the purchase.

The property, which has been described as a “party palace,” was designed in the 1930s. It features a 13,000-square-foot mansion, two guest houses, a tennis court, a swimming pool, and a nine-hole golf course. It also includes a “motor court” that has its own garage and gas pumps, according to Architectural Digest.

Geffen bought the estate in 1990 for $47.5 million. Bezos’ reported purchase eclipses the last record set in the LA-area – the $150 million purchase of the Chartwell estate by Lachlan Murdoch in 2019.

Bezos and Geffen are known to be friendly: the Amazon CEO was spotted partying onboard Geffen’s megayacht with Sanchez, Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein, and model Karlie Kloss off the coast of Spain last summer.

Along with the Warner estate, Bezos’ umbrella company, Bezos Expeditions, also purchased a plot of land in LA that belonged to the estate of late Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen, according to the Journal. The company reportedly paid $90 million for the land.