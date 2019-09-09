Amazon is holding a nationwide career fair to hire 30,000 permanent jobs — here’s what a similar event was like at an Amazon warehouse in 2017

caption Hundreds of people turned out back in 2017. source Sarah Jacobs

Amazon is once again hosting a massive career fair, CNBC reported.

The company plans to hire 30,000 permanent employees for corporate and warehouse roles.

Business Insider previously attended the tech giant’s hiring day in 2017.

Here’s a look at what we saw at one of the company’s New Jersey warehouses.

Back in 2017, Amazon hosted a colossal, nation-wide jobs fair it billed as the largest in the US.

In an effort to fill 50,000 warehouse jobs at the company, the online retail giant invited people across the county to tour 10 of its warehouses and apply for these jobs in person.

Business Insider attended the job fair at the warehouse in Robbinsville, New Jersey, where scores of prospective hires lined up to find work.

On Monday, CNBC reported that the retail giant will once again be hiring thousands of people across its corporate, tech, and warehouse teams. Amazon reportedly plans to hire 30,000 people in permanent full-time and part-time rolls on September 17, in Arlington, Virginia, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Nashville, and Seattle.

Here’s what we saw during Amazon Jobs Day at the Robbinsville warehouse back in 2017:

When we arrived at the warehouse a little after the 8 a.m start time, the line was already getting long.

We headed into the fulfillment center, which has been open since 2014. The place was huge.

Amazon has stated that it plans to hire 50,000 full-time and part-time fulfillment center positions throughout the day for its 10 warehouses across the US.

It’s not Amazon’s first big hiring event. The company has previously hired hundreds of people at locations like Hillsboro, Oregon, Fall River, Massachusetts, and Everett, Washington.

But Amazon Jobs Day is the tech giant’s biggest job fair so far.

When we stopped by to speak to Amazon VP of HR John Olsen, he said he wasn’t surprised by the massive turnout.

Olsen cited Amazon’s benefits package as a major draw. “I think it’s an opportunity for people to have a good, excellent job but also have an opportunity for a future,” he told Business Insider.

From day one, full-time Amazon employees receive healthcare, a 401(k), restricted stock options, and access to a career choice program that pre-pays or reimburses 95% of textbook costs, tuition, and fees for certificates and associate degrees.

Part-time employees get the same set of benefits but receive healthcare after 90 days.

“Especially if you’re someone who’s maybe out of work right now, or looking for a better job, the prospect of having full health insurance and a 401(k), Amazon stock, and bonuses all starting from day one is very exciting,” Amazon spokesperson Nina Lindsey said.

After speaking with Olsen, we left the warehouse to check on the line. We headed out to the exit, past employees filling a number of yellow bins with Amazon purchases.

By the time we got outside, the line had already stretched out of sight. We walked down the line and found that it almost reached the end of the 1.2-million-square-foot warehouse.

On our walk, we met Yami Rodriguez. She’s looking to move from North Carolina back to her home state of New Jersey and is applying for a fulfillment associate job at Amazon’s Robbinsville warehouse. “Why not explore the options?” she told Business Insider. “It’s a good company, so I’ve heard, and it’s expanding.”

She cited Amazon’s benefits as a major draw, including its tuition assistance and 401(k) plan. “Why not invest in my future?” Rodriguez asked. “If they help with tuition, who’s to say I can’t move up in the company?”

Katie Street, who had been waiting in line for an hour when we met her, first learned about the job fair from her mother. She was also excited about the company’s prospects. “I love Amazon,” she told Business Insider. “I have an account. I feel like they’re expanding everywhere.”

To keep candidates cool on a muggy morning, Amazon handed out free shaved ice treats and bottled water.

Once candidates made their way to the front of the line, they entered a large, white tent, where they checked in and filled out job applications.

Applicants submitted information like their preferred Amazon fulfillment center location and whether they wanted to apply for a full-time or a part-time job.

Next, the candidates headed into the building’s recruitment office.

…where they then filled out an online interview …

… and attended an information session about working for Amazon.

Afterward, candidates could take a tour of the warehouse to get a better sense of what Amazon’s work environment looks like.

Amazon said that some applicants would receive job offers on the spot during the day.

“We’re a growing company,” Lindsey told Business Insider. “So there’s lots of opportunity here at Amazon to move up with the company, to find something that you’re passionate about.”

Lindsey added: “We’re looking for people with a great attitude first and foremost, who are obsessed with customers — that is the most important thing to Amazon — and who are looking forward to being a part of the team.”

Sarah Jacobs contributed to a previous version of this article.

