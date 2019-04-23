Amazon has officially launched in-garage delivery — here’s how to get it

caption Amazon can now deliver to your garage if you live in any of the 50 cities on the list for its Key for Garage expansion. source Amazon

Amazon on Tuesday announced that its in-garage delivery program, Key for Garage, had become available for eligible customers in select cities.

Amazon Prime members with the right equipment can now select “in-garage delivery” at checkout. This follows Amazon’s other Key delivery options: in-home delivery, which launched in 2017, and in-car delivery, which rolled out in 2018.

They all work similarly. The delivery person uses an Amazon app to verify the package is for the recipient at that exact geolocation, and a door opens to allow brief access.

In-garage delivery may prove to be the most compelling offering yet, as the equipment it requires can be both cheaper and less difficult to install. The process also does not provide the delivery driver access to the interior of a living space.

Like other Key offerings, in-garage delivery requires specific equipment. Amazon partnered with Chamberlain Group, which manufactures garage doors under the brands LiftMaster, Raynor, and Craftsman. Key uses the MyQ technology behind Chamberlain’s WiFi-enabled garage-door openers.

“What’s interesting is there’s really millions of households out there that have the technology in their garage, and they don’t have to buy anything else,” Cory Sorice, a vice president and head of emerging business at Chamberlain, told Business Insider.

Customers with the compatible system need only download the MyQ and Amazon Key apps and link the two accounts.

For customers without a MyQ-enabled garage door, Amazon is now selling the MyQ Smart Garage Hub with the option to include an Amazon Cloud Cam. The hub can turn basically any garage door opener into a MyQ-enabled garage door, meaning that customers don’t need to own a Chamberlain brand.

Amazon is selling the MyQ Smart Garage Hub for $49.99 – a 37.5% discount – as well as the MyQ Smart Garage Hub bundled with an Amazon Cloud Cam (Key Edition) for $124.99, which is also a significant discount.

Amazon first announced in-garage delivery at CES in January. At that time, Amazon was aiming to release the service in 37 cities, but that number has grown to 50.