Amazon Kicks Off the Holiday Season via Prime Now, Offering Amazon Prime Members in Singapore Access to More than 50 Days of Deals

New this season, Prime members can take advantage of hundreds of daily deals on best-selling items imported from Amazon US and Lightning Deals– new deals every 2 hours–beginning on Black Friday





Thousands of deals on international selection, including the hottest gifts in toys, electronics, home goods, and the best in holiday entertaining essentials including kitchen items and décor





Need a little gift inspiration? Prime Now’s curated selection — including Gifts under S$50, Gadget Lover and Toys Galore offer suggestions for all holiday shopping needs

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 8 November 2018 – Amazon today announced the kick off of the holiday shopping season for Amazon Prime members in Singapore, offering thousands of deals across its local and international selection this holiday season. Beginning tomorrow with the 11.11 deal event, the Prime Now App will feature deals on everything from toys and electronics to beauty products and holiday entertaining essentials, including kitchen items and holiday décor — all in one convenient location. Anyone in Singapore can join Amazon Prime or start a 30-day free trial at www.amazon.com.sg and download the Prime Now App.









New this holiday season, Prime members will be able to take advantage of hundreds of deals on best-selling items imported from Amazon US and delivered locally via Prime Now with free two-hour delivery on orders of S$40 or more. In addition, Prime members will also be able to shop thousands of holiday deals on international selection via the Prime Now App with free delivery in 7-9 business days on orders of S$60 or more. Prime Now will also offer holiday Deals of the Day and Lightning Deals–new deals every two hours–on Black Friday (23 November) and Cyber Monday (26 November). Prime members will find great deals on electronics from Bose, Jabra and Fitbit, gifts for kids from Lego and Razer, and kitchen appliances from Philips and KitchenAid. And, with Weekly Top Picks–curated gift selection refreshed weekly through December 24, it will be easier than ever for Prime members to find the perfect gift.

“We’re excited to officially kick off the holiday season in Singapore bringing Prime members great deals every day, on everything they’ll need for the festive season — from electronics and toys to home and party essentials and more,” said Kourosh Kaghazian, Country Manager, Amazon Singapore. “Prime members can shop when and where they want with the convenience of the Prime Now App, and for this holiday season we are making it easier than ever to find that perfect gift and great deals with new features such as Lightning Deals, Weekly Top Picks and Deals of the Day on 11.11, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.”

Prime members in Singapore have access to millions of items via the Prime Now App. Amazon Prime in Singapore is currently available for S$2.99 per month. Prime membership benefits in Singapore include:





Free Two-Hour Delivery on Tens of Thousands of Items: Ultra-fast delivery on tens of thousands of items with free two-hour delivery on orders over S$40, between 10am and 10pm daily. Items range from groceries to electronics, including a variety of new brands added to Prime Now since the launch such as Yakult, Dell, Tefal, Sambucol, Bausch & Lomb and Pinkfong, as well as new categories including fresh flowers, organic fruits and international foods.





Free International Shipping on more than 7 Million of Items: Unlimited free shipping in 7 to 9 business days on orders over S$60 from International Selection via the Prime Now App on more than 7 million international products shipped directly to you from Amazon US. Products include a wide selection of top brands such as Leap Frog, Calvin Klein, Rubbermaid, Zojirushi, BCB Generation, The Children’s Space, Pet Safe, Rebecca Minkoff, and Melissa and Doug.





Amazon Prime Video: Prime members can stream or download popular and award-winning Prime Original series like The Grand Tour, Golden Globe and Emmy award winner The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan starring John Krasinski, Homecoming starring Julia Roberts, and many more. Prime members can watch anytime, anywhere via the Prime Video App on Android and iOS phones and tablets, smart TVs, game consoles or online at www.primevideo.com





Twitch Prime: Prime members enjoy a selection of free games every month, free in-game loot for the world’s most popular games, a free broadcaster subscription every 30 days, exclusive chat emotes, and more at http://www.twitch.tv





Make Every Day Better with Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime is now available in 17 countries, including Singapore. Over 100 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including shopping and entertainment. Since 2005, Prime has been focused on making customers’ lives better every day. Start a free trial of Amazon Prime at www.amazon.com.sg.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfilment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.