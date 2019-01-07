Amazon Kicks Off the New Year with Head Start on Chinese New Year Festivities

New expanded local selection and must-have Chinese New Year goodies



Prepare to usher in the Year of the Pig with deals aplenty and Prime Now’s curated selection — including ‘Spring Cleaning and Organisation,’ ‘Stocking up on Groceries’ and ‘Last-Minute Shopping’

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 7 January 2019 – Amazon today announced the kick-off of the Chinese New Year season for Amazon Prime members in Singapore, offering new expanded local selection and great deals and free samplings to help usher in the Year of the Pig with ease. Amazon Prime Now will offer customers a one-stop shop for everything Chinese New Year related — from eight-pack red packets to traditional pineapple tarts and barbequed pork slices (bak kwa). Anyone in Singapore can join Amazon Prime for S$2.99 a month or start a 30-day free trial at www.amazon.com.sg and download the Prime Now App.

“We’re excited to jump into the Chinese New Year season, helping Prime members in Singapore get ready for the Year of the Pig with our expanded selection of popular holiday goodies–abalone, traditional pineapple tarts and handmade BBQ pork slice,” said Kourosh Kaghazian, Country Manager, Amazon Singapore. “From cleaning supplies to groceries, we’ve got Prime members covered this new year with the convenience of tens of thousands of items, including a variety of local favorites, and ultra-fast two-hour delivery right to their door.”

New this season, Amazon is offering some must-have Chinese New Year goodies, including:

Kele: Traditional Pineapple Tarts and other festive cookies

Kim Joo Guan: Traditional Handmade BBQ Pork Slice

Crystal Jade: Almond Puff Cookies and Bo Lo Pineapple Tarts

New Moon: Abalone

Amazon has also expanded its Reunion and steamboat selection for customers in time for their holiday dinner preparations with frozen and fresh sliced meats, noodles and tofu and a wide variety of fresh and frozen seafood, including pomfret, grouper, threadfin, scallops, crabmeat, mussels, squid as well as seasonal fresh vegetables and fruits.

Amazon has also created specially curated selections according to Chinese New Year themes, such as Readying the House, Spring Cleaning and Organization, Stocking Up on Groceries, Shop Fresh Food/Reunion and Last-Minute Shopping. Prime members will be able to take advantage of the free two-hour delivery on orders of S$40 or more, especially helpful for heavy and bulky items like soft drinks. In addition, Prime members will also be able to shop millions of items on the international selection via the Prime Now App with free delivery in 7-9 business days on orders of S$60 or more.

Some of the gift with purchase and sampling deals include (while supplies last):

Customers are able to add a FREE pack of 8 Prime Now Ang Pow packets with every order beginning today;

Customers are able to add a FREE 1X Strongbow Apple Cider Medium Dry, 320ml with min. S$60 spend storewide from 10 January through 16 January

Customers are able to add a FREE 1X Blue Moon Belgian Style White Ale, 355ml with min. S$60 spend storewide from 10 January through 23 January

FREE Cornell Oven with minimum S$59 spend on Nestle participating products beginning 17 January through 30 January

FREE Heineken cooler box with purchase of 2 cases of Heineken cans 24 January through 6 February

Prime Now will offer delivery from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on 4 February, Chinese New Year Eve as well as both public holidays 5 February and 6 February. Leading up to Chinese New Year, Amazon Prime Now will offer regular delivery from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.





Prime members in Singapore have access to millions of items via the Prime Now App. Amazon Prime in Singapore is currently available for S$2.99 per month. Prime membership benefits in Singapore include:

Free Two-Hour Delivery on Tens of Thousands of Items: Ultra-fast delivery on tens of thousands of items with free two-hour delivery on orders over S$40, between 10am and 10pm daily. Items range from groceries to electronics, including a variety of new brands added to Prime Now since the launch such as Yakult, Dell, Tefal, Sambucol, Bausch & Lomb and Pinkfong, as well as new categories including fresh flowers, organic fruits and international foods.

