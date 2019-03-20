Amazon has launched its first-ever skin-care line, called Belei — all 12 products are $40 or less

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Amazon

Amazon has launched its “first dedicated skin-care line” called Belei, which includes 12 products that are each $40 or less. The products are available today, March 20, on Amazon.

Belei is free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates and fragrances, is animal cruelty-free, and features eco-friendly packaging.

As if we needed another reason to love Amazon, the online shopping giant has launched its first-ever skin-care line called Belei. All 12 products in the line are each $40 or less, including Micellar Facial Wipes for $9 and a Blemish Control Spot Treatment for $22. Amazon is already one of our go-to sites for all things skincare and beauty because of it’s massive product selection and unbeatable shipping offers, so it’s about time that they gave us a private line – which we can’t wait to test. In a press release Amazon published earlier today, March 20, Kara Trousdale, head of beauty for private brands at Amazon said, “Our goal is to help customers spend less time and money searching for the right skin-care solutions.”

Belei products feature ingredients like retinol, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C to combat all of our beauty needs, like acne, dark spots, fine lines, dryness, and dullness. “We took a simple, no-nonsense approach when creating Belei, developing products with ingredients that are both proven to deliver results and also offer customers great value for the quality,” Trousdale said. Every single Belei product is also free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates and fragrances. In addition, the line is also animal cruelty-free and eco-friendly. All of the product bottles are manufactured using post-consumer recycled resin with 100% recyclable carton packaging. Since Belei is an Amazon brand, customers get to reap the benefits of Amazon’s shipping deals. All of the products in the line are eligible for free shipping, including Amazon Prime unlimited free two-day shipping.

Stay tuned for the full Insider Picks review of Amazon’s new skin-care line once we’ve had a chance to thoroughly test all of the products.

Here is a full product list of the new Belei skin-care line by Amazon:

Read about more of our favorite Amazon skin-care finds: