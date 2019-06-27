Amazon found an inexpensive route into brick-and-mortar retail, and it could be a crucial weapon as it competes with Walmart

caption Amazon’s vision for its new pick-up service. source Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon customers can now collect packages ordered online at 100 Rite Aid stores across the US. By the end of 2019, this service will be rolled out to 1,500 locations.

The new delivery choice is known as “Counter.” Amazon is actively looking for other businesses to partner with the service.

These services help Amazon to meet its new one-day shipping promises and be closer to customers without having to invest in brick-and-mortar stores. Thus, helping it to compete with Walmart.

Amazon has found a way into brick-and-mortar retail, one that allows it to side-step the expense of setting up its own stores.

On Thursday, it announced a new pick-up service, known as “Counter,” which kicks off at 100 Rite Aid stores across the US. By the end of the year, customers will be able to collect millions of items sold on Amazon.com at 1,500 Rite Aid locations; Amazon said it is “actively looking” to bring other businesses on board as well.

“With Counter, we’ve leveraged our growing logistics network and invested in new, easy to use technology to give customers yet another delivery option rooted in flexibility and control,” Patrick Supanc, worldwide director of Amazon Hub, said in a statement.

The new pick-up service could give Amazon access to thousands of stores across the US in the future, which would help it to fulfill its one-day delivery promise by being in locations that are closer to the customer. It would also mean that it is better able to compete with Walmart and its giant network of stores.

Amazon already partners with other stores such as department store chain Kohl’s, where customers can come to process Amazon returns in-store. This is currently offered in 100 of its locations but will be rolled out to its entire fleet from July onwards.

It also has an arrangement with Best Buy to sell its Fire TV sets in both its stores and online.

According to the release, to select this pick-up option, customers select any Counter pick-up point available in their zip code as their delivery location. Once the package arrives at the store, they will receive an e-mail notification with a unique barcode.

Packages are eligible for all Amazon shipping options, including same-day and next-day delivery.