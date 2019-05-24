Amazon quietly launched a new store in malls after pulling the plug on its pop-up stores

caption Presented by Amazon is a new store concept by Amazon. source Amazon.com screenshot

Amazon has launched “Presented by Amazon” kiosks in four malls around the country.

They’re a place to browse “a themed selection of top brands, frequently updated and presented to you by Amazon,” according to the company’s website.

The new stores come months after Amazon closed all of its mall-based pop-up stores.

Amazon’s apparently moving back into the mall.

There are currently four locations, all of which are in premier, high-trafficked malls: Century City Mall in Los Angeles; San Francisco Centre Mall in San Francisco; Old Orchard Mall in Skokie, Illinois; and Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas.

According to Amazon’s website, the new store sells “merchandise,” though the company’s page does not provide any specific details beyond that. One clue: that merchandise is likely not a majority of either books or its own devices, both of which are served by Amazon Books and Amazon 4-star stores, as Amazon’s website notes.

An Amazon representative did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Not much else is known about the kiosks. It’s unclear whether they are brand-new stores or direct descendants of Amazon’s pop-up stores, all 87 of which were set to be closed by April 29, the company announced on March 6.

“After much review, we came to the decision to discontinue our pop-up kiosk program, and are instead expanding Amazon Books and Amazon 4-star, where we provide a more comprehensive customer experience and broader selection,” Amazon said in a statement at the time.

It’s unclear when exactly the Presented by Amazon kiosks opened, whether they will expand from the current locations, or how they fit into the company’s future plans.

Do you know more about Presented by Amazon or Amazon’s other plans for physical stores? Contact this reporter at dgreen@businessinsider.com.