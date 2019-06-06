Amazon just made another move to win over clothing shoppers

caption Amazon “dropped” its first collection on Wednesday. source Amazon

Amazon unveiled its first collection from The Drop on Wednesday.

The new collection, which costs between $22.90 for a cropped white T-shirt and up to $54.90 for an oversized blazer, was designed by fashion influencer and blogger Paola Alberdi.

Amazon wants to grow its apparel business. In recent years it has rolled out private-label brands and launched Prime Wardrobe, a try-before-you-buy clothing service.

Amazon wants to prove that it’s serious about fashion.

On Wednesday, the e-commerce giant unveiled its first collection from its new fashion initiative, The Drop, where it enlisted a series of fashion influencers to create exclusive collections for its site.

First in the lineup is fashion blogger and stylist Paola Alberdi. Her new collection features affordable and stylish apparel that costs between $22.90 for a cropped white t-shirt and up to $54.90 for an oversized blazer.

Alberdi models the clothes in an Instagram-style setup where she’s photographed walking around town.