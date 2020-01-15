The main cast for Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ was just announced, and it includes 2 ‘Game of Thrones’ actors

caption Robert Aramayo as young Ned Stark in “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

Amazon has announced the full cast details for its upcoming “Lord of the Rings” series.

The cast includes two “Game of Thrones” actors – Joseph Mawle and Robert Aramayo.

Robert Aramayo played young Ned Stark in “Game of Thrones” and takes over the role Will Poulter vacated.

Amazon has announced the cast details for its upcoming “Lord of the Rings” series, which includes two “Game of Thrones” alumni.

Robert Aramayo joins the cast in the role previously vacated by “Midsommar” actor Will Poulter, who dropped out due to scheduling conflicts. This is said to be the protagonist role.

In HBO‘s “Game of Thrones,” Aramayo played a young Ned Stark, which offers up another “Lord of the Rings” connection as Sean Bean played the older Ned in “Game of Thrones” and Boromir in Peter Jackson‘s “The Lord of the Rings” film trilogy.

caption Sean Bean played Ned Stark and Boromir. source HBO/Warner Bros./New Line Cinema

Joseph Mawle is the other “Game of Thrones” actor who will now feature in Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings” series, although it is unknown what role Mawle will have in the show.

Mawle played Benjen Stark in “Thrones,” brother of Ned – so it seems the Starks are heading to Middle Earth.

The series will be set during the 3,441-year period, known as the Age of Númenor, or the Second Age.

The cast also includes Tom Budge, Markella Kavenagh, Sophia Nomvete, and Nazanin Boniadi, who stars in ‘Bombshell’ this year. As reported by Variety, the only cast member with a named character attached to them at this time is Morfydd Clark, who will be playing a young Galadriel.

Filming for the series is set to take place this year ahead of a 2021 release.

