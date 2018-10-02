Amazon took 18 years to hit a market cap of $250 billion. It lost that much in 8 weeks in the tech stock mauling

By
Jake Kanter, Business Insider US
-
Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO.

caption
Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO.
source
Alex Wong/Getty Images

  • Amazon has lost $250 billion in market value since it became a trillion dollar company in September.
  • It took Amazon 18 years to reach a valuation of $250 billion after first going public in 1997, Fortune pointed out.
  • Amazon’s quarterly results missed analysts’ expectations and ignited worries that the tech company is facing stronger competition.
  • You can follow Amazon’s stock price live here.

If the giant scale of America’s first trillion-dollar companies Apple and Amazon can make movements in their stock price seem a little abstract, then Fortune provided some timely context on Monday.

The publication pointed out just how marked Amazon’s share price decline has been in recent weeks, with a little bit of history about the online retailer, which first went public in 1997.

After hitting the heady heights of a $1.02 trillion valuation on September 4, when it closed at $2,039.51 a share, Amazon has since taken a heavy hit. The company’s share price was down to $1,538.88 on Monday, tearing around $250 billion off its value in an eight-week period.

Using a market capital calculator from Macrotrends, you can see Amazon first hit a market cap of $253 billion on July 24, 2015 – 18 years after it first went public. You can see the trend below:

Amazon market cap

source
Macrotrends

Amazon’s quarterly results on Thursday missed analysts’ expectations and ignited worries that the tech company is facing stronger competition. Amazon’s stock has fallen 14% since then – its worst two-day decline since 2014, Reuters said. It relinquished its spot as the second-largest US company by stock market valuation to Microsoft.

Some $200 billion has been wiped off the value of FAANG companies – Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google – since Thursday, as a stream of Q3 earnings trickle in.