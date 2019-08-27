Amazon just lost a top exec who managed the tech giant’s $30 billion cash hoard

caption Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. source Alex Wong/Getty Images

Amazon has lost one of its top executives, according to CNBC.

Kurt Zumwalt, who was the company’s global treasurer and responsible for managing Amazon’s cash and overseeing its investments, left the company after 15 years.

A spokesperson for Amazon did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment. Zumwalt’s LinkedIn page indicates that he left this month.

Kurt Zumwalt, the tech giant's global treasurer who was responsible for managing Amazon's $31.7 billion cash pile, its debt financing, and overseeing its investments, left the company after more than 15 years.

caption According to his LinkedIn page, Zumwalt left in August. source LinkedIn

His departure comes at a pivotal moment for the company. It recently said it would be investing more than $800 million to evolve its two-day shipping guarantee to one day and faces intense regulatory scrutiny around its business practices, including an antitrust investigation in Europe over its treatment of third-party sellers.

