27 last-minute luxury skincare gifts you can get on Amazon in time for the holidays

If you know where to find it – hidden above, below, and behind other things you don’t care about – there are plenty of cult-favorite and award-winning luxury skincare products on Amazon. You can often get them for a few bucks cheaper, and you can take advantage of fast and sometimes free shipping – things that make holiday gifting that much easier on you without lowering any standards.

For a gift that’s sure to please mom, dad, your sister, your brother, and anyone else on your list, check out 27 great trusted skin care products you can gift from Amazon below. To go the extra step, pick up a card, some wine, and deliver the makings of an ideal treat-yourself night.

Most of these items are available with two-day shipping if you have Amazon Prime, so don’t stress too hard about your last-minute shopping – just remember that the sooner you order, the better your chances of a timely arrival.

Herbivore Botanicals Blue Tansy Resurfacing Clarity Mask

This bright blue blend of BHA, AHAs, aloe, and powerful anti-inflammatory blue tansy oil exfoliates and smooths to leave skin softer and clearer.

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion

Mario Badescu drying lotion is the original, award-winning solution that helps diminish pimples while you sleep. It’s one of the acne solutions we personally swear by.

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water

This standard-bearing micellar water is often the number one recommendation for what to pick up from French pharmacies. It’s gentle, silky, and effective at drawing impurities out of the skin without harsh chemicals or rubbing, and for leaving skin feeling hydrated and smooth. It’s one of my own must-haves.

Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream

Drunk Elephant’s Protini Polypeptide Cream is like a protein shake for your face, and it’s my personal go-to moisturizer. It combines amino acids with peptides and growth factors for immediate improvement in the skin’s texture, tone, and firmness.

Honest Beauty Organic Facial Oil

This USDA-certified organic facial oil uses pure seed and fruit oils like avocado and apricot kernel to leave skin feeling supple and soft. It’s naturally scented with a botanical blend of rose, ylang-ylang, and clove oils, and it’s made free of parabens, silicones, synthetic dyes and the like.

Drunk Elephant Full Sized Retro Renew Facial Duo

This set comes with two full-sized cult-favorites from Drunk Elephant – a restorative moisturizer and an award-winning at-home facial. The TLC Babyfacial resurfaces the skin with AHA and BHA to reveal clearer, newer skin underneath. The Retro Whipped Cream brightens and firms and continues to moisturize skin throughout the day.

Oars + Alps Daily Face Moisturizer & Eye Cream

Skincare startup Oars + Alps’ two-in-one face moisturizer and eye cream hydrates with aloe leaf juice, jojoba oil, and vitamin E without making skin greasy.

Thrive Natural Men’s Face Wash

This gel-based facial wash deep cleans with natural ingredients but leaves skin feeling smooth and fresh.

AHAVA Dead Sea Mineral Body Lotions

AHAVA’s light, quick-absorbing body lotion helps to increase skin’s moisture immediately with the help of Dead Sea minerals.

Glamglow Supermud Clearing Treatment Holiday Set

This four-piece holiday set includes the cult-favorite mud masks from Glamglow. They work to firm and clear the skin, drawing impurities out of the skin, resurfacing it, and revealing brighter, tighter skin underneath.

Drunk Elephant C-Tango Multivitamin Eye Cream

Drunk Elephant’s C-Tango Multivitamin Eye Cream is rich, and it works to restore and brighten the eye area with five forms of vitamin C and cucumber extract for firmer, stronger skin.

No B.S. Retinol Cream

No B.S. skin care products are all extensions of the idea that skin care should be simple and effective, not beholden to trends and fads. The cult-favorite retinol cream works to soften fine lines, fight acne, resurface skin for a noticeable glow, and hydrate with the help of hyaluronic acid, aloe, and Vitamin E.

Mario Badescu Spritz Mist and Glow Facial Sprays

This set includes all three of Mario Badescu’s cult-favorite facial sprays, from the original rose-infused mist to their newest lavender and chamomile spray. They hydrate and refresh skin with an infusion of botanicals.

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm

The beloved Jack Black lip balm combines sun protection with windburn insurance and works to relieve dry, chapped lips.

Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Pore Perfecting Cleansing Gel

This gel-like cleanser works gently to exfoliate and tone the skin with the power of hydroxy acids. It’s soap- and sulfate-free, and it minimizes the look of pores while removing dirt and makeup.

L’Occitane Cleansing & Softening Almond Shower Oil

This almond shower oil lathers into a soft, lavish foam that gently cleanses without stripping the skin. The rich almond oil and nourishing lipids are also great for shaving.

Foreo Luna 2 Personalized Facial Cleansing Brush

Foreo’s LUNA 2 removes 98.5% of dirt, oil, and makeup residue with gentle and antimicrobial silicone touchpoints pulsing 8,000 times per minute. It helps minimize the appearance of pores, acne, and blackheads. Foreo Luna is also one of our favorite skincare tools of all-time.

OleHenriksen Truth Serum Collagen Booster

OleHenriksen’s fan-favorite Truth Serum brightens, firms, and hydrates skin all day long.

NEOGEN Bio-Peel Gauze Peeling

NEOGEN’s bio-peel pads gently exfoliate away dead skin cells, excess sebum, and skin impurities to smooth skin and make skincare routines more efficacious.

Dr.Jart+ Shake & Shot Rubber Soothing Mask

This fun DIY rubber mask is the perfect addition to a relaxing night in. The rubbery modeling mask infuses skin with actives for a dewy-looking complexion, and it hydrates and evens skin tone.

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment

Sunday Riley is one of the biggest names in skincare at the moment, and their Good Genes treatment is one of the most popular. The lactic acid exfoliates dull, pore-clogging cells and reveals fresher, smoother, clearer skin underneath.

This luxe gift set is basically everything he’ll need for grooming for the next six months – a face moisturizer with SPF, a facial cleanser, body lotion, shampoo, and charcoal body bar soap.

Erno Laszlo White Marble Dual Phase Vitamin C Peel

This powerful Vitamin C peel works in two steps. The first gently removes dry skin, and the second brightens and moisturizes. Altogether, the Vitamin C peel helps clarify, even tone, and brightens. This is especially good for those with dark spots.

Son & Park Beauty Water

This multitasking toner and cleansing water creates a clean base for a skincare or makeup routine.

Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Peel Extra Strength

These pads are pre-soaked in a mixture of powerful alpha and beta hydroxy acids, among other skin-tightening and wrinkle-fighting ingredients. The first pad acts as a surface refiner and the second pad delivers a deeper treatment. This is another luxury skincare product our editor is personally willing to splurge on.

L’Occitane Holiday Cedrat Treasures

L’Occitane’s Holiday set features five limited-edition men’s holiday products inspired by the French-Mediterranean Island of Corsica and smelling of fresh citrus. The holiday box itself was designed by Castelbajac Paris.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Cleanser

La Roche-Posay is a dermatologist-recommended line with a loyal following. The daily face wash is creamy and hydrating, gently removing face and eye makeup, dirt, and impurities, while preserving the skin’s natural protective barrier. It’s great for normal to dry, sensitive skin.