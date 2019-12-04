If you want to get your gifts delivered before Christmas, you’ll have to plan ahead. Here are the last days you can shop online with Amazon, Macy’s, and other major retailers.

caption Make sure to put in your orders on time. source REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

The countdown to Christmas is about to begin, which means only weeks remain for gift shopping.

With this in mind, Business Insider contacted some of the US’ biggest retailers to find out what their deadlines are to order items and have them delivered by Christmas.

Here’s the list.

Christmas is nearly upon us, and while gift shopping is already in full swing for many shoppers, the less organized among us will continue to fall back on last-minute shipping services.

We will continue to update this list as retailers confirm their timings.

Find out how long you have, below:

Macy’s

Macy’s shoppers have until December 21 to order items using its standard shipping service and have them arrive by Christmas.

The last day to use its express delivery service is December 22, but orders must be placed before noon ET.

Shoppers can also opt for its buy-online-pick-up-in-store service – orders placed by 3 p.m. on December 24 can be picked up that afternoon at 6 p.m.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s shoppers have until 1 p.m. CT on December 20 to place orders using its one-day shipping service and have them arrive in time for Christmas.

For its two-day shipping service, customers would need to order by 1 p.m. CT latest on December 19.

Amazon

In the United States, Sunday, December 22 is the last day that Prime members can opt for free delivery on millions of Amazon products, according to the online retail giant’s website. Monday, December 23 is the cutoff day for free one-day delivery on over 10 million items.

Christmas Eve itself is the last day for free same-day delivery.

For shoppers in the UK, Friday, December 20 is the last day that orders will be eligible for free delivery. Sunday, December 22 at 9:30 a.m. is the cutoff for standard delivery orders.

Walmart

Walmart has not yet released its Christmas shipping cutoff dates. However, a spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider that it will be offering its next-day delivery service for the first holiday season since launching it in May.

Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Hill City

The more you spend at Gap, the later you can leave orders for Christmas.

Shoppers have until December 16 to order and receive items without incurring any shipping costs by Christmas. If you spend over $5o you have until December 19, and over $100, you have until December 21.

For the very last-minute shoppers, you have until 12 p.m. PT on December 23 to opt for next-day shipping.

Target

A spokesperson for Target told Business Insider that the retailer would announce its delivery cut-off times in December.

Last year, orders placed until December 20 were guaranteed to be delivered for free by December 24.

Best Buy

Best Buy did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for delivery cut-off times.

Best Buy’s website advises shoppers to check back for “key ordering dates” around Hanukkah, Christmas, and Kwanzaa. The site does already include dates for Guam and the US Virgin Islands, though those dates have already passed.

Lululemon

A spokesperson for Lululemon told Business Insider that customers have until 10 p.m. PT on December 22 to place orders for items to arrive by December 24.