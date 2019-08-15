Amazon sold 30-cent gas to promote ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ but ended up creating a massive traffic jam

By
Graham Rapier, Business Insider US
-

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
Nicole Rivelli/Amazon

#MaiselDay is underway in Los Angeles as Amazon promotes the second season of its show “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” but the deals were so popular that police had to temporarily suspend at least one of them.

Lines for 30-cent gas – its price when the show is set – at a Chevron in Santa Monica caused such a traffic headache that police had to temporarily shut down the promotion, according to local news reports and The Verge.

When things calmed down, police counted cars to make sure there weren’t any more out-of-control lines, an Amazon representative told the Los Angeles Times.

“Is it really 30 cents?” someone can be heard shouting in the video shared by reporter John Gregory of KABC. As of 1 p.m. local time, Google Maps still showed heavy traffic on the streets near the station.

Other deals around town include $2 manicures, $3 haircuts, 75 cent shoe shines, and $40 hotel rooms.

When no promotions are involved, California averages $3.58 per gallon for gas, much higher than the national average, according to data from GasBuddy.