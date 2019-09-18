Amazon says these are the 25 toys every kid will want this holiday season

- Amazon released its holiday wish list on September 5, featuring the top 100 toys kids will likely want this holiday season.
- It further broke it down to a list of the 25 must-have toys.
- The list includes best-selling toys and games that are expected to be popular as gift-giving season rolls around.
- Characters from Marvel, Star Wars, and Harry Potter are prominently featured on the list. Some toys are exclusive to Amazon.
It might only be September, but the holiday season is upon us.
Luckily, Amazon is prepared.
The e-commerce giant just revealed its Holiday Toy List, a showcase of the 100 best-selling toys that parents should keep their eyes when it comes time to buying gifts, from Lego sets to bicycles. Some toys are exclusive to Amazon and some have not yet been released for sale.
“We are excited to reveal the top picks of our Amazon 2019 Holiday Toy List, our best list yet,” Anne Carrihill, category leader of Toys & Games for Amazon, said in a statement posted on the retailer’s website. “Our Top 100 toys and games has been carefully curated by a team of experts to highlight the newest, best-selling and most-talked-about toys. This year’s list features more Amazon exclusive toys and games than ever before.”
Here are the top 25 toys that Amazon says kids will likely want the most:
1. Lego Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Hogwarts Clock Tower
Price: $89.99
2. L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Swag Fashion Doll with 20 Surprises
Price: $26.99
3. Melissa & Doug Top and Bake Wooden Pizza Counter Play Food Set
Price: $41.35
4. Fisher-Price Wonder Makers Design System Build Around Town Starter Kit
Price: $38.00 Amazon exclusive
5. Radio Flyer Classic Red Dual Deck Tricycle
Price: $69.99
6. Lego Star Wars Boost Droid Commander
Price: $199.99
7. Play-Doh Modeling Compound 36-Pack Case of Colors
Price: $24.99 Amazon exclusive
8. Blinger Deluxe Set, Radiance Collection
Price: $24.99 Amazon exclusive
9. Avengers Marvel Legends Series Endgame Power Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist
Price: $80.68
10. Poopsie Rainbow Surprise Dolls – Rainbow Dream Or Pixie Rose
Price: $49.94
11. PJ Masks seeker with lights
Price: $59.97
12. Treasure X Aliens – Dissection Kit with Slime, Action Figure, and Treasure
Price: $14.92
13. Lego Friends Rescue Mission Boat
Price: $89.99
14. Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit for iPad
Price: $79.99
15. Sesame Street Love to Hug Elmo Talking, Singing, Hugging Plush Toy
Price: $29.82
16. Hot Wheels id Smart Track Kit
Price: $179.99
17. Lego Hidden Side Newbury Haunted High School
Price: $129.95
18. WowWee Pinkfong Baby Shark Official Song Puppet with Tempo Control
Price: $19.97
19. Lego Marvel Avengers: Avengers Ultimate Quinjet
Price: $79.99
20. Pokémon Electronic & Interactive My Partner Pikachu
Price: $19.97
21. Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle
Price: $399.95
22. Imaginext Fisher-Price DC Super Friends Transforming Batmobile
Price: $79.97
23. Paw Patrol, Super Paws, 2-in-1 Transforming Mighty Pups Jet Command Center
Price: $59.97
24. Furreal Plum, The Curious Panda Bear Cub Interactive Plush Toy
Price: $99.99 Amazon exclusive
25 Funko Pop! Funkoverse Strategy Game: Harry Potter
Price: $39.99