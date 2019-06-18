The process of moving is stressful — Amazon’s thriving home services marketplace is making it less so with affordable and trustworthy moving, cleaning, and installation services

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Shutterstock

Although moving to a new place is exciting, it’s mostly just tiring and stressful.

From supplies like tape and boxes to services like cleaning, packing, and installation, Amazon is the place to make your moving process a little easier.

You can use it to get affordable moving supplies to you quickly and find skilled home professionals for you.

Moving is a regular part of life, but you’ll rarely find anyone who actually enjoys the process. It involves at least a few obstacles, including but not limited to: packing your entire existence into cardboard boxes, setting up furniture and tech without snapping at your partner, family, or roommates, and making sure your new and old homes aren’t hovels.

There are two main ways Amazon can fix these issues and help you make your move as pain-free (physically and emotionally) as possible: supplies and Amazon Home Services.

You can find foam wraps, bubble wrap, packing tape, moving boxes, markers, and anything else at low prices. If you discover you’re missing a key piece of moving equipment, many products are eligible for Prime same-day shipping.

Meanwhile, Amazon Home Services offers a variety of safe and professional ways to streamline your move.

Amazon vets the home professional for you so you don’t have to by checking their service quality, conducting business and criminal background checks, and requiring maintenance of insurance and trade licenses.

Price estimates will differ depending on your location, but they’re always upfront. Amazon says nine out of 10 customers see no change in final pricing. You’ll also have a chance to review the service details and confirm final pricing with your pro before the work begins.

Its “Happiness Guarantee” means that if you’re unsatisfied with the work, Amazon will work with the pro to correct the service, give you a refund, or help you file a claim against the provider’s insurance.

Here are some of the Amazon Home Services you might consider during your move:

Moving and packing – Let someone else do the heavy lifting. At this time, Amazon Home Services doesn’t include moving services outside the home, but it can help out with packing and rearranging before you move out and once you move in to a new place.

Packing Boxes: Choose the number of hours of packing help you want. It generally takes six hours for a one-bedroom and eight hours for a two-bedroom. A pro or crew will pack your boxes for you and figure out what items pack best together. You do need to have the proper materials on hand, such as boxes, tape, and newspaper or foam padding, before the crew arrives.

In-Home Furniture and Appliance Moving: This service includes two hours of rearranging or moving your heavy furniture and appliances.

source Amazon

House cleaning – Make sure your apartment or house is ready for its next inhabitant and you don’t get charged excess fees from your landlord for leaving it in a dirty state.

Move-Out Cleaning: Choose the appropriate square foot size range of your home to get an estimate. Compared to a Deep Cleaning, this service is a more detailed cleaning that touches more areas of your house.

House Cleaning: Enter how many bedrooms and bathrooms your house has and what type of cleaning products you prefer (e.g. customer-provided, eco-friendly). Amazon will then estimate the number of worker-hours it will take to clean your house. A four-hour appointment could either be one pro working for four hours or two pros working for two hours.

Deep Cleaning: Choose the number of bedrooms in your home and whether you want the inside of your oven, fridge, and cabinets cleaned as well.

Carpet Cleaning: Choose the number of rooms of carpet you want cleaned and whether you want deodorizer/carpet protection applied. The whole process shouldn’t take longer than 3 hours or so, depending on the method the pro uses. This is the most highly-rated service of the bunch, with nearly 4,000 five-star reviews from customers.

source Shutterstock

Furniture and equipment assembly – You can get many items assembled for you, including a bed, dresser, and pet door. See the full list of assembly services here.

Home theater setup and installation – Get your TV mounted, home theater set up, and more so you can spend less time dealing with tangled cords and hardware, and more time settling into all the entertainment you love. See the full list of home theater services here.

Smart home setup and installation – Smart home devices are most effective when working together, but it can be confusing figuring out how to connect them all. An Amazon expert will help you create a personalized smart home where you can easily control lights, temperature, and more using simple home automation techniques. If you have an Alexa device, you can even get a free in-home consultation. See the full list of smart home services here.