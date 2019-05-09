Amazon is offering 3 months of free access to its music streaming service — here’s how to take advantage of the deal

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Prime Day isn’t until July, but you can get access to some amazing deals on the site right now.

Currently, Amazon Music Unlimited is offering new members access to tens of millions of songs for free for the first three months (regularly priced at $7.99 per month).

Prime Day might be a while away away, but Amazon is still dropping some major deals early on – including access to the premium streaming service, Amazon Music Unlimited, for free.

If you have an Echo device, you’ve probably asked Alexa to play a song for you. Somewhat frustratingly, you may have noticed that there’s a distinct limit to what she can play on if you’re not a member of Amazon Music Unlimited. As a consolation for your lack of membership, she generally offers a short sample of the song that cuts off just as you start getting into it.

If you’d like to avoid this happening again, it’s worth considering a membership to Amazon Music Unlimited, especially right now. Though it’ll usually run you a monthly fee of $7.99, Amazon is current offering new subscribers three months of access to the service for free.

And it’s not just on your Echo devices that you can listen to the millions of songs on the platform. Similar to Spotify, you can listen commercial-free on pretty much any device – from your computer to your tablet to your phone – via an app that curates personalized listening channels and playlists for every mood.

Free Amazon Music Unlimited access only going on for a limited time, so new members should take advantage of the deal before the offer is over. Once the promotion ends, you can either cancel your membership or continue to pay the full $7.99 rate.

Considering that this is a completely free trial, it’d be a shame to subject yourself to all those half-played samples for the next three months.