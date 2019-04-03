From Amazon to Colgate, these are the 25 most loved brands in America

Amazon, Netflix, and Home Depot some of America’s favorite brands, according to the latest version of Morning Consult’s Most Loved Brands study.

Retailers and tech companies fared well overall.

Many of Americans’ favorite brands are companies that are making it easier to access information and the things people need to buy.

According to Morning Consult’s Most Loved Brands study, released Wednesday, Amazon is the most beloved brand in America, despite weathering multiple controversies in the last year.

Other tech companies, including Netflix and Google, fared well on Morning Consult’s ranking, as did retailers like Home Depot and Lowe’s.

In ranking the brands, the intelligence company considered four factors: brand favorability, trust, community impact, and net promoter score, or how likely a respondent would be to recommend the brand. Morning Consult conducted more than 400,000 survey interviews in order to assign a score to the brands, with each company receiving ratings from between 1,000 and 56,000 people over the age of 18.

Here are the top 25 companies in Morning Consult’s ranking of America’s favorite brands:

25. Colgate

24. Chick-fil-A

23. Walt Disney

22. Dairy Queen

21. PayPal

20. Walgreens

19. Subway

18. Walmart

17. Dove

16. Weather Channel

15. Target

14. YouTube

13. Tide

12. Samsung

11. Lowe’s

10. Cheerios

9. Dollar Tree

8. FedEx

7. Hershey’s

6. USPS

5. Home Depot

4. UPS

3. Netflix

2. Google

1. Amazon