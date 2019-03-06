Wegmans, Amazon, and Patagonia top the list of most-liked companies — employees explain why they have such a cult following

Wegmans, Amazon, and Patagonia are all wildly popular companies in the US.

They all appeared on The Harris Poll’s 2019 ranking of the companies with the best reputations.

The rankings were based on factors like emotional appeal, vision, and social responsibility.

Wegmans, Amazon, and Patagonia are well-liked companies.

That’s what the Harris Poll and Axios discovered in their ranking of companies with the best reputations among American consumers.

First, The Harris Poll surveyed 18,228 American adults to rank which companies are the most “visible” to the public. The top 100 most visible companies were then assigned reputation quotients based on 6,118 adult participants’ perceptions of each brand’s social responsibility, vision and leadership, financial performance, products and services, emotional appeal, and workplace environment.

According to The Harris Poll, a score of 80 and above indicates an “excellent” reputation, while scores of 75 to 79 indicate a “very good” reputation.

To determine what’s working for these brands, Business Insider compiled statements from current and former employees at these popular companies made on Quora and Glassdoor.

An employee at The Kraft Heinz Company said the company invests in people

source Scott Olson / Getty Images

Reputation quotient: 79

A Kraft Heinz Company employee of 20 years wrote on Glassdoorthat employee “… are accountable, empowered and supported by our leadership. I see how we are investing in our brands, people, and customers.”

The company might be famous for brands like Heinz ketchup, Maxwell House, Oscar Mayer, and Kraft cheese. But quite recently, Kraft Heinz has been working to cater to a completely different kind of consumer: organic food junkies.

Business Insider’s Hayley Peterson reported that, “Kraft Heinz is appealing to emerging natural and organic brands at a time when some of these companies are feeling abandoned by Whole Foods.”

Fidelity has an intense ‘focus on development’

source Thomson Reuters

Reputation quotient: 79.1

A former senior financial representative wrote on Glassdoor that Fidelity featured an “ethical culture,” “fair management, “great teamwork,” and an “excellent and comprehensive benefits package” for employees.

A different Boston-based employee wrote that Fidelity had a “great company name and values” and benefitted customers with its “focus on development and promotion.”

An employee said that ‘making sure the customer is 100% satisfied’ is key at The Home Depot

source Joe Raedle/Getty

Reputation quotient: 79.1

Home Depot employee Angélic Brodie wrote on Quora that working for the home improvement company was mostly like “working at any other retail place.” But she added that “everything revolves around the core values of the company and making sure the customer is 100% satisfied.”

And the brand has reportedly taken steps to better the experience of shoppers in the past.

Some customers, like Boston.com‘s Scott Burns, decried understaffing issues at the chain in the mid-2000s. But Home Depot has since streamlined and improved its application processes, in order to ensure customers aren’t dealing with stores manned by skeleton crews.

And, in a store review written for Business Insider, Jessica Tyler found that Home Depot had a lot to offer consumers.

“Home Depot’s selection was astounding,” she wrote. “It had all types of flooring in a huge variety of styles and patterns, and there were a few employees in each department to help.”

UPS keeps up a ‘strenuous’ pace to benefit customers, according to an employee

source Ken Wolter/Shutterstock

Reputation quotient: 79.3

Former UPS un-loader and sorter Tim Lowe wrote on Quora that the work is “strenuous.” He added that the delivery company rewards those who can work within the strict time constraints, ensuring efficiency.

“It’s a good job with great benefits and the ability to become a package car driver, which is of course where the big bucks are,” he wrote.

And the package delivery company may be on the verge of becoming even faster. Business Insider’s Jonathan Camhi reported in February that UPS plans to “spend up to $7 billion in 2018 on expanding its network capacity and automating facilities to handle growing shipping volumes.”

CNBC reported that Bank of America Merrill Lynch predicted that automation will allow the company’s shares to rise by 25%.

Sony employs ‘smart people,’ according to one Glassdoor reviewer

source David Ramos / Getty Images

Reputation quotient: 79.4 A current Sony employee from Los Angeles wrote on Glassdoor that Sony boasted “room for advancement,” as well as “smart people” and “great benefits.”

A Microsoft employee said that the tech giant is able to develop products that ‘practically everybody uses’

source Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Reputation quotient: 79.7

Samir Majhi, a former program manager at Microsoft, wrote on Quora that employees at the tech company get “… a chance to work at a company that created products like Windows and Office, which practically everybody uses.”

And that enduring popularity is reflected in the company’s latest string of successes.

Current Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has played a crucial role in making the tech giant a formidable opponent to Google and Apple once more.

“Microsoft is back on track,” Business Insider’s Rachel Sandler and Matt Weinberger wrote.

Markets Insider reported that Microsoft is set to eventually become a $1 trillion company.

The company’s shares are doing well and the company currently has a new, more cost-effective tablet in the works.

Procter & Gamble Co. has a great mission, according to an employee

source Mike Simons / Stringer / Getty Images

Reputation quotient: 79.8

Former Procter & Gamble employee Ed Burghard wrote on Quora that people at the company are “brilliant.”

And current employee wrote on Glassdoor that the company has a “great overall mission.”

Its diverse array of brands, which include Dawn, Oral-B, Charmin, Pampers, and Vicks, are well-known among any consumer who’s perused household and personal care products.

Recently, the company has come up against some market woes. In April, CNBC reported that Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts downgraded the company over a number of factors like, “rising costs for consumer packaged goods companies.”

But that hasn’t stopped the brand from making big moves. The company has bought Merck’s consumer health unit, in a bid to expand its selection of vitamin brands and attract more consumers abroad.

‘Thinking outside the box’ is the norm at Samsung

Reputation quotient: 80

A former Samsung employee wrote on Glassdoor that the company’s “management will listen to concerns and try to help you figure out your own solution.” The anonymous review added that higher-ups encourage “thinking outside the box and taking the lead.”

An employee at Publix Super Markets said workers feel a ‘responsibility’ to provide excellent customer service

Reputation quotient: 80.3

A current Publix employee wrote on Glassdoor that the chain’s “company pride” is a major draw.

“Publix is employee owned, so I felt a responsibility to provide excellent customer service,” a part-time Publix employee wrote on Glassdoor.”I liked the interaction with customers and the fast pace because the store was extremely busy.”

There’s a lot of effort put into bettering the shopping experience at the store, too. Business Insider’s Mary Hanbury reported that, “Publix has made considerable investments in remodeling its stores to keep them looking modern and clean.”

That dedication to customer service has apparently paid off. According to a 2018 Market Force Information survey, Publix Super Markets is the best supermarket in America.

An employee at The Walt Disney Company said that everyone is pushed to do their ‘absolute best’

Reputation quotient: 80.4

The Walt Disney World Company has long had an almost unparalleled impact on the average American’s childhood.

Statista ranked Disney as the world’s leading company in terms of brand power in 2017. And Forbes ranked the international company as one of the most visible brands on the globe that same year.

Former Walt Disney World Company employee Michael Guttman wrote on Quora that Disney jobs aren’t always completely magical. But he added that they’re worth the stress.

“Overall, you are pushed to do your absolute best and attempt to push beyond that,” Guttman wrote. “Sometimes it can be draining, but very satisfying. If you want to coast along or just get by, Disney is not the place to be.”

And the company is set to continue to accrue more of a hold on pop culture in the future. Disney is set to purchase the film and TV assets of 21st Century Fox.

L.L. Bean cares about its mission statement, according to an employee

source Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Reputation quotient: 80.7

A former salesperson at L.L. Bean wrote on Glassdoor that they worked with “genuinely nice people” who “truly cared about the company’s merchandise and mission statement.”

L.L. Bean recently nixed its famously generous return policy, thanks to customers who took advantage of the rule.

Despite that, the retailer has benefitted from the boost in popularity of its iconic “duck boot.” Consumers just can’t get enough of them.

“Bean Boot mania, it seems, will not abate any time soon,” Business Insider’s Dennis Green reported.

A Patagonia employee said the brand holds true to its mission of sustainability

Reputation quotient: 81.4

GQ dubbed Patagonia “fashion’s favorite outdoor brand.”

“The company really holds fast to their mission of sustainability,” a Boston-based employee wrote on Glassdoor. “It’s part of everything they do.”

The employee added that they “do a great job of hiring people that share that goal.”

Patagonia is certainly known for putting its money where its mouth is, when it comes to its values.

The company has pressed consumers to mend old items instead of purchasing replacements, in order to lessen the brand’s environmental impact. Some of its products are made almost entirely from recycled materials.

And the chain even took on President Donald Trump in 2017 over his decision to slash the size of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments.

An Amazon employee said the company’s ‘workaholic environment’ helps to fuel its ‘ambitious plans’

source Glassdoor

Reputation quotient: 82.3

Amazon is a company known and celebrated for its efficiency. And its customers are getting their deliveries faster than ever – although the mass volume of orders is causing some problems for Prime.

But Amazon workers from around the globe told Business Insider that this quest to bolster customer satisfaction comes at a cost. They described grueling conditions inside the company’s warehouses, describing an environment where people peed in trash cans to avoid missing targets.

Some former Amazon corporate employees took to Quora to share somewhat more positive experiences that explain why the retail giant might be on track to become the world’s first trillion dollar company.

Andrew Hamada, who worked at the online retailer for two and a half years, wrote that if your priorities include a work life balance “…then Amazon will probably sound toxic to you, and any ‘benefits’ will seem specious at best.”

Zach Musgrave, who worked at Amazon for eight years, added that individuals who don’t fit into “Amazon’s workaholic environment” don’t last.

He wrote that people who succeed at Amazon “…feel an incredible sense of purpose and accomplishment from participating in Amazon’s very ambitious plans, and they’re happy to give the company 50+ hours a week.”

A Wegmans employee said the company has a ‘family feel’

source Hollis Johnson

Reputation quotient: 83

Kristen Wilkinson, a front end coordinator at the family-owned grocery business, wrote on Quora that, “The family feel flows into everything that Wegmans is and does.”

She said the company cares about both its customers and employees and that its “products, quality and prices are undoubtedly the best.”

Wegmans recently came in second on Fortune’s list of the best places to work in the US, and took the eighth spot in Statista’s 2018 ranking of the best large employers.

It’s also a big hit with shoppers. Wegmans is frequently ranked as one of the best grocery stores in America. Business Insider’s Kate Taylor and Hollis Johnson declared Wegmans the clear winner in a direct comparison with its rival, Kroger.

“After visiting Wegmans, we understand what its cultish customers see in the brand,” they concluded. “And, at the end of the day, we’d love to shop there again – even if it means passing up on cheaper groceries at a chain like Kroger.”