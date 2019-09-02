We got inside New York City’s first-ever Amazon fulfillment center, where thousands of people work in a building large enough for 18 football fields

caption Amazon’s massive Staten Island-based fulfillment center source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

Amazon’s first-ever New York State fulfillment center opened last September in the New York City borough of Staten Island.

The massive fulfillment center could hold 18 football fields within its hundreds of thousands of square feet, and over 3,000 people are employed there.

We visited the fulfillment center on Tuesday for a tour of one of Amazon’s most modern warehouses in the US.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Forget about “HQ2” – last September, Amazon opened a gigantic facility in New York City that instantly created thousands of jobs.

It was Amazon’s first major “fulfillment center” in New York City and New York State, and it was specifically opened to serve one of Amazon’s largest delivery markets: the New York City metro region.

The shipping warehouse, based in Staten Island, is also one of Amazon’s most futuristic – in addition to the thousands of people working there, it has dozens of robots.

Business Insider visited the massive fulfillment center last week – here’s a look inside:

Amazon’s first New York City fulfillment center is deep into Staten Island — it’s literally next to the bridge that leads from Staten Island into New Jersey.

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

As you can see in the map below, the fulfillment center — codenamed “JFK8” — is at the western-most edge of Staten Island.

caption New York City doesn’t have lots of big open spaces, but the outer boroughs — like Staten Island — have more free space than Manhattan. source Google

Other than the Staten Island Expressway and a handful of autobody shops, there’s not much near the fulfillment center. I only knew I was getting close because I started seeing a ton of huge trucks.

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

I followed the trucks down a set of unexciting roads to an industrial park, and that’s where I first saw the massive fulfillment center.

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

The parking lot for the fulfillment center was correspondingly massive for the thousands of employees who work there.

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

License plates in the parking lot were a mix of New Jersey and New York — a testament to the facility’s location on the very edge of New York City, right next to the Jersey state line.

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

A food truck was serving lunch out in the parking lot, next to a bus stop where workers waited for a ride home.

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

I headed inside for the tour, which was arranged by Amazon’s public relations department.

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

The very first thing I encountered was an elaborate security setup that employees have to go through every time they enter and leave the building:

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

Notably, employees aren’t allowed to bring a variety of personal items on the floor — and photography is “strictly prohibited.”

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

Before leaving, all employees are required to pass through a metal detector security check, as the facility handles millions of consumer products:

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

A handful of Amazon’s shipping robots, signed by the initial opening staff of the Staten Island fulfillment center, hang over the entrance.

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

We’ll see some of these guys in action later on in the tour, but these ones are only here to greet entrants:

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

Employees punch in here and, more importantly, are able to grab things they need for work out of this (free) vending machine. It’s got work gloves, orange safety vests, and box cutters — not exactly your typical vending machine stuff.

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

We started in receiving, where products come in to the facility and are sorted away before being packaged and sent out when orders come in.

caption The facility’s general manager, Chris Colvin, speaking to an employee. source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

These yellow plastic bins are called “totes” in the fulfillment center — everything that comes in or out of this warehouse must fit within one of these totes. There are over 40,000 such bins in this facility alone.

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

Notably, these totes also correspond to the type of items this fulfillment center ships: non-perishable goods that are “18 inches or smaller,” general manager Chris Colvin said. “And generally speaking under 25 pounds is most of our items. The computer won’t even let us put in anything above 49 pounds.”

The totes, full of random products, are all filtered into these individual stations where people unpack them into larger storage containers operated by robots.

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

To this employee’s left, totes come in full of products. Each item is scanned, which sets off a series of automated actions that guide the employee to where to place the item on the storage compartment.

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

A Ricoh projector over each station literally shines guiding lights onto individual sections of the yellow storage bin.

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

There’s a method to the madness here: Randomizing items means being able to react to each individual order rather than seeking out product sections for each order.

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

As items are scanned and filed away, a computer system is constantly optimizing the worker’s next moves. And all that data is also communicated to a series of robots that are constantly moving the storage containers where they need to be.

caption The little orange robots we saw earlier? Here they are in action! source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

Notably, there are no humans out on this part of the floor — and with good reason. The robots are whisking hundreds of pounds of products all over the place, and they’re not equipped to deal with human movement.

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

There are prominent signs warning of the potential safety hazards of interacting with the robots:

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

But even robots make mistakes — products fall to the floor and must be picked up. And that’s when you turn to this gentleman here and his team of “Amnesty Tech.”

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

On each of his hips, a computer; on each shoulder, tech for communicating with people (a walkie talkie) and with robots (a flashing light). And in his hands is a tablet that shows a virtual display of the area in the warehouse where robots are.

The Amnesty Tech team is allowed to go on the part of the floor where the robots move product.

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

As the robots get closer, they slow down or outright stop. As he moves, they correspondingly move, slow down, or stop based on his location. The tech he’s wearing is what enables the robots to know he’s there.

caption An item fell onto the floor right before we arrived, so he scooped it up and exited. source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

After items are received and sorted, their next stop is the packing department.

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

Items come into packing in the signature yellow totes, are scanned, and a bunch of information pops up telling the packer which type of box to use.

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

The tape dispenser even dispenses a specific amount of tape that corresponds to the right sized box. If for some reason the computer guesses wrong, and the packer needs a different sized box, they can use their judgment and manually request a larger amount of tape.

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

From there, the packer scans the box and throws the completed package onto another conveyor belt where they’ll take a trip to labeling:

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

The shipping area seen here was one of the most immediately impressive parts of the facility. Packages are automatically whisked from the conveyor belt to different chutes solely by the metal slats moving from left to right (the yellow bumps are enough to nudge them off).

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

Packages are pushed as close as possible to the shipping bay, where employees play a careful game of shipping “Tetris” to pack trucks as efficiently as possible:

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

Throughout the facility, vast quantities of shipping supplies were being stored.

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

It’s impossible to overstate the absolutely massive quantities of shipping supplies I saw all over. These are just a small sample.

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

On our way out of the facility, I got a look at one of two lunch areas. There’s no on-site cafeteria, but there are dozens of microwaves for the frozen meals available in vending machines.

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

The options are largely processed snacks and the kind of junk food you’d find at a 7-11: Instant ramen, a variety of chips and candy, and frozen meals. The options aren’t great.

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

Since the fulfillment center is in an industrial park far from other parts of Staten Island, it’s not possible to quickly grab food outside of the facility. There are refrigerators for employees to store food from home, and some relatively paltry options to buy, and there’s a food truck parked outside.

I was also told that various fast food options are sometimes available, including Chick-fil-a.

On my way out, I took a walk around the back of the building to see what all those trucks looked like from the outside. That’s a lot of trucks!

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

And with that, I left Amazon’s first New York City fulfillment center, just like millions of products and people before me.