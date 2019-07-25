Amazon is reportedly looking to expand in NYC after ditching its HQ2 plans in the city just 5 months ago — and the tech giant may be considering a WeWork space

caption Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. source zz/Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx

Amazon is looking to expand into New York City, and is looking at a WeWork-owned space that fits “several thousand employees,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

News of Amazon’s possible expansion comes five months after the e-commerce giant’s plans fell apart to build headquarters in New York.

Amazon is looking to expand in New York City, just months after its controversial deal to build a second headquarters in the city fell through, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Amazon has been in talks with the coworking space WeWork to lease a 12-story building it owns in midtown Manhattan. The building, which could fit “several thousand employees,” was once home to retailer Lord & Taylor’s flagship department store.

Amazon’s plans to build new headquarters in New York fell apart in February. The e-commerce giant canceled its plans to bring its HQ2 campus to New York’s Queens borough following heavy criticism from local politicians, residents, and labor union representatives, who took issue with the terms of the deal in bringing Amazon to the city.

Although the proposed HQ2 campus would have brought 25,000 jobs to New York, Amazon would have received $3 million in tax breaks as part of the deal. Meanwhile, Amazon’s HQ2 plans are still moving forward with a location in northern Virginia.

As of now, an estimated 5,000 Amazon employees are based in New York across numerous office buildings, including a fulfillment center in Staten Island.

WSJ reported Thursday that Amazon has been considering “multiple locations” through Manhattan. Some of the locations Amazon is rumored to be considering include two new buildings near Penn Station and Industry City in Brooklyn.

The We Company, WeWork’s parent company, declined to comment. Amazon did not immediately responded to Business Insider’s request for comment.