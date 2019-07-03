Amazon’s Off-to-College storefront is the ultimate shopping destination for students living on and off campus

source Amazon

Amazon just launched the Off-to-College storefront, an online destination for all things college that makes shopping easier for parents and students alike.

The Off-to-College store has a wide array of products across all kinds of categories, like collegiate apparel, laptops, and pantry essentials. Prime Student members can also get plenty of exclusive deals on Off-to-College products.

We checked out the new store and were impressed with the well-curated selection. Get right to shopping or keep reading for 24 of the products we found most useful.

As a (relatively) recent college graduate, I still remember the chaos that was shopping for college. I spent hours scouring Dormify, Bed Bath & Beyond, and West Elm for bedding and cute dorm room decor. I scoped the aisles of The Container Store for desk organizers and storage solutions I could fit under my bed. I visited almost every drugstore in town to stock up on basics like shampoo, conditioner, and tissues.

Whether it’s your first year or last, getting prepared to go off to college can take a lot of effort, and a lot of money. Luckily, Amazon wants to make college prep easier and more affordable for students everywhere. Amazon just launched the Off-to-College store, a convenient destination to shop all things college, from tech and school supplies to dorm decor and apparel.

The storefront makes it easy to find just what you’re looking for, or get some decor inspiration if that’s what you need. You can choose to shop by category and jump directly to bedding, desk supplies, or textbooks, or check out the “dorm-inspo” section to find styles curated by lifestyle influencers who are in college, too. Whether your style is modern, casual, or eclectic, this section will provide tons of inspiration to help you design your dream dorm room. You can even see all the products Ava Phillippe (Reese Witherspoon’s daughter) counts as her college essentials.

A Prime Student membership will get you access to exclusive savings and free one-day or same-day delivery on many items in the Off-to-College store. If you don’t have a Prime Student membership, sign up for a six-month free trial. If you like it enough to continue after six months, it will cost you $6.49 a month.

We checked out the storefront and picked out some of the best products across each category.

If you want to get straight to shopping, head right over to the Off-to-College store. If you want to see our picks, keep reading for 24 great college essentials you’ll find at Amazon’s new college shop:

Dorm room essentials

The Off-to-College storefront offers ample inspiration to help you dream up your dorm room design. With a wide array of sheets, bedding, and cute pieces of decor, there’s plenty of options to make your dorm feel like home.

Shop dorm room essentials:

Laptops and accessories

You’re going to need a good laptop to get all of your assignments done. If you already have one of those, think about the accessories you may need – a laptop case to protect your device, a router if you have to set up your own WiFi, and a hard drive to protect your work just incase your computer crashes are just a few ideas.

Shop laptops and accessories:

Storage and organization

When it comes to furnishings, most dorm rooms are pretty bare bones. Storage boxes and other organizational tools are great buys – they’re an easy way to make use of the space and give all of your things a home. Especially if you have a roommate, you’ll want to make sure your space is tidy. Luckily, Amazon has everything from hangers to under-bed storage bins.

Shop storage and organization:

Tech

Whether it’s a TV to binge watch your favorite shows after class or a nice speaker to blast your favorite tunes on a Saturday night, some great tech can transform your dorm room and make life on campus easier for you too. A great pair of headphones for listening to music while studying and walking around campus is a must. Whether you’re looking for practical products or fun ones just for entertainment, Amazon has it all.

Shop tech: