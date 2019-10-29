Amazon is rolling out free grocery delivery to all Prime members — here’s how to get it

caption Amazon Fresh grocery delivery is now free with Prime. source Getty/Kevork Djansezian

Amazon announced on Tuesday that Prime members are now eligible for free grocery delivery, effectively doing away with the monthly $14.99 fee previously required to access Amazon Fresh.

However, Prime members who have not used Amazon Fresh previously will have to request an invitation to join. An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment on how long this would take but confirmed to Business Insider’s Mary Hanbury that all Prime members would “eventually be eligible” for the service.

We took a closer look at how Amazon Fresh’s free grocery delivery service works.

Amazon wants to deliver your groceries for free – but there are a few caveats.

The company announced on Tuesday it would begin offering free grocery delivery to all Prime members, effectively getting rid of its monthly $14.99 fee for Amazon Fresh. Previously, Amazon shoppers would opt in to pay the Amazon Fresh fee in addition to the annual $119 – or $12.99 monthly – required to access Prime.

Under the new program, members are eligible for two-hour grocery delivery from participating grocers and Amazon-owned Whole Foods. In order to qualify for free delivery, customers will be required to meet an order minimum, which varies depending on the region. (In New York City, for example, the minimum is $50.)

“Grocery delivery is one of the fastest growing businesses at Amazon, and we think this will be one of the most-loved Prime benefits,” Stephenie Landry, VP of grocery delivery, said in a statement to the press on Tuesday.

However, not all Prime members will be immediately able to take advantage of free grocery delivery.

Users who have not shopped on Amazon Fresh previously will be required to request an invite to join. An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment on how long this will take but confirmed to Business Insider’s Mary Hanbury that all Prime members would “eventually be eligible” for the service.

Here’s a look inside how the process works.

Once you’ve logged on to Amazon Prime, you can access Amazon Fresh by hitting the drop-down menu on the left.

If you’ve used Amazon Fresh in the past, you’ll be automatically directed to the main page to begin shopping.

On the Amazon Fresh page, the company is currently promoting the free grocery delivery offering. From there, you can click on different categories to browse products.

If you haven’t used the service previously, you’ll be asked to request an invitation.

On the Amazon Fresh page, you’ll find product recommendations based on past purchases, as well as popular groceries in your area.

You can also browse the “Fresh Deals” tab to find bargains.

Once you’re done shopping, you can can either click on the cart button in the upper right-hand corner, or hit the “Proceed to checkout” button.

If you’re under the minimum-delivery threshold, you’ll be prompted to add more to your order.

As you prepare to check out, you’ll be asked to select an open delivery window as well as set delivery preferences.

Once you’ve paid and your order is processed, Amazon employees will begin preparing your grocery order.

One of Amazon’s expansive fleet of delivery trucks will then head toward your home.

An Amazon employee will then hand-deliver your groceries during your allotted window.

Voilà, you’ve got your groceries!